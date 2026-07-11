The Assist: Orlando City B at FC Cincinnati 2 - July 12, 2026

Published on July 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, July 12, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: NKU Soccer Stadium, Highland Heights, Ky.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

The Story:

Orlando City B (7W-4L-6D, 30 points) holds a 4-3-1 record against FC Cincinnati 2 (4-11-1, 14 points) entering Sunday's contest. FC Cincinnati 2 claimed the most recent meeting between the clubs, earning a 4-1 victory in OCB's 2025 season finale on Oct. 5, while defender Albright Chikamso scored the Lions' lone goal which marked his first professional goal.

Midfielder Dylan Judelson opened his professional account in Orlando City B's July 5 matchup against Crown Legacy FC, scoring the Lions' lone goal in a 1-1 draw. Judelson converted a cutback pass from Parker Amoo-Mensah to equalize three minutes after Crown Legacy FC opened the scoring. The Orlando City Academy product has made 32 appearances for Orlando City B since making his professional debut against Columbus Crew 2 on March 9, 2025.

Current Form: OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1 (2), Crown Legacy FC 1 (4) (7/5/26, Sportsplex at Matthews) Goal Scorers: Dyland Judeslon; Nimfasha Berchimas FC Cincinnati 2's Last Matchup: FC Cincinnati 2 2 (5), Red Bull New York II 2 (4) (7/5/26, NKU Soccer Stadium) Goal Scorers: Stefan Chirila (PK), Aimar Modelo (Own Goal); Sean Baitinger, Christian Gallagher Against the Opposition (All Competitions): Series Record: 4-3-1 (Home: 2-2-1, Away: 2-1-0) Last Matchup: ORL 1, CIN 4 (10/5/25, Osceola County Stadium)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 11, 2026

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