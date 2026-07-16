St Louis CITY2 Returns Home to Energizer Park to Face Portland Timbers2 on Saturday Night, Kicking off Three-Match Homestand

Published on July 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 returns to Energizer Park to kick off a three-match homestand against Portland Timbers2 on Saturday, July 18 with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo 2 last Saturday at SaberCats Stadium. Houston scored the opening goal 14 minutes into the match and doubled its lead in the second half to make it 2-0. CITY2 cut Houston's lead in half with Lorenzo Cornelius scoring his first professional goal off an assist from Riley Lynch.

Cornelius was the 11th CITY2 player to record a goal this season. Lynch registered his seventh assist of the season, moving into second place in MLS NEXT Pro. Zach Zengue, who joined St. Louis CITY SC on loan from Columbus Crew last Friday, made his CITY2 debut, entering the match as a substitute and playing 78 minutes.

CITY2 holds an all-time regular season record of 5-1-1 against Portland Timbers2. In those last seven matches, St. Louis has outscored Portland 22-12. At Energizer Park, St. Louis is unbeaten against Portland with a 3-0-1 record, averaging 3.5 goals per match. The club's last win against Timbers2 came in May 2025, where CITY2 scored six goals, including a four-goal performance by Mykhi Joyner and a brace from Brendan McSorley. The teams will face each other once more this season on September 14 at Providence Park.

Portland Timbers 2 sits in third place in the Western Conference with a 9-4-5 record and 34 points. Portland faced LAFC2 last weekend and tied 0-0 in regulation before winning 4-2 in the penalty shootout. Daniel Cervantes is the team's leading scorer with six goals, while midfielder Lucas Fernandez-Kim leads the team with three assists.







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