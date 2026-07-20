Enjoy a St Louis CITY2 Match with Your Favorite Canine Pups at the Park Presented by Purina Returns to Energizer Park Friday, August 28

Published on July 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







A paw-some tradition returns! Pups at the Park presented by Purina is back, giving CITY SC fans and their furry four-legged friends the opportunity to watch St Louis CITY2 take on North Texas SC on Friday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Energizer Park. A portion of event proceeds will benefit Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic and their pet care services. Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic provides affordable spay/neuter and preventive veterinary care, helping reduce pet overpopulation while keeping pets healthy and with the families who love them.

A limited number of tickets to Pups at the Park will go on sale Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. at www.stlcitysc.com/pups.

"Between the Purina Club on our first team matchdays to events like Pups on the Pitch, which we hosted earlier this year, and next month's Pups at the Park, we know our fans love sharing the CITY SC experience with their pets," said Matt Sebek, St. Louis CITY SC's Chief Experience Officer. "We're excited to team back up with our friends at Purina to welcome fans and their favorite canines to Energizer Park for night of competitive soccer, where they can cheer on CITY2 together while supporting Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic."

Pups at the Park tickets are $25 plus fees and include (1) human and (1) dog ticket (max of 2 per transaction). Additional human tickets (max of 4 per transaction) are $15 plus fees each.

"One of the things that makes our partnership with St. Louis CITY SC so special is the opportunity to create experiences that bring people, pets and our community together," said Andrea Faccio, President and Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "We're excited to welcome fans and their dogs back to Energizer Park for another memorable Pups at the Park, while supporting Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic and its commitment to expanding access to affordable pet care in St. Louis."

Each ticket also includes:

Pups at the Park bandana for each dog

Treat giveaway from Purina, while supplies last

Custom dog tag from Purina

Photo opportunity with pitch in background

Human facepainting and temporary tattoos

Fans and their dogs will be able to enjoy the match from the stadium's south lower concourse - open exclusively for event ticketholders.

All participants must complete a release and provide vaccination information for their dog to enter the stadium. The required form will be emailed post ticket purchase.







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