Late Cohen Goal Salvages Two Points for Chattanooga FC in Eight-Goal Thriller
Published on June 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
ATHENS, Ga. - Chattanooga FC drew 4-4 with Atlanta United 2 and won the resulting shootout for the extra point at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia on Saturday evening.
Half-time substitute Yuval Cohen scored the equalizer with the very last kick in regulation time to secure the draw and send the match to penalties and ultimately leapfrog Atlanta by one point in the Eastern Conference standings.
Both teams converted each of the first five spot-kicks. Eldin Jakupović, who made seven saves in regulation time, made a decisive stop on Atlanta's sixth penalty before Anthony Sorenson scored the winning spot-kick to rescue another point for the Boys in Blue.
CFC jumped out in front with a 3-0 lead thanks to a first-half brace scored by Alex Krehl, who joined Atlanta United 2 striker Arif Kovac for the league lead with nine goals on the season, and a goal early in the second half from Tate Robertson. Krehl has now scored in a club-record five consecutive MLS NEXT Pro matches.
However, Atlanta scored four unanswered goals within a 20-minute spell, and appeared to be en route to complete the improbable comeback until Cohen struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the teams to share the spoils and CFC to return home with the extra point.
Chattanooga FC will now prepare to travel to face NYCFC II on June 21 at 7:00 p.m. The Boys in Blue will be back in action to close out the month at Finley Stadium against Chicago Fire FC II on June 27, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The club will welcome the Chattanooga Zoo and host its first-ever post-match dance party on the pitch.
Atlanta United (7-4-2, 23 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (7-5-2, 24 pts.)
Turner Soccer Complex | Athens, Ga.
Final score:
ATL: 4
CFC: 4
CFC wins shootout 6-5
Scoring summary:
40': Alex Krehl - CFC
45'+1': Alex Krehl - CFC
48': Tate Robertson - CFC
57': Mattias Hanchard (Own goal) - ATL
68': Farid Sar-Sar (Own goal) - ATL
71': Andrew Jardines - ATL
79': Matthew Senanou - ATL
90'+5': Yuval Cohen - CFC
Shootout for the extra point:
Chong Qui - ATL: Goal
Mangarov - CFC: Goal
Jardines - ATL: Goal
Arrúa - CFC: Goal
Dovlo - ATL: Goal
Cohen - CFC: Goal
Majub - ATL: Goal
Garcia - CFC: Goal
Suarez-Couri - ATL: Goal
Sar-Sar - CFC: Goal
Ettinger - ATL: Saved
Sorenson - CFC: Goal
Stats (ATL / CFC):
Expected goals (xG): 3.91 / 1.45
Possession: 59% / 41%
Shots: 25 / 11
Shots on goal: 9 / 5
Blocked shots: 4 / 1
Total passes: 437 / 314
Passing accuracy percentage: 86.3 / 77.7
Corners: 8 / 2
Total crosses: 7 / 5
Offsides: 3 / 2
Goalkeeper saves: 1 / 7
Clearances: 4 / 3
Fouls: 13 / 15
Discipline:
40' - ATL, Mohammed Cisset (Caution)
79' - ATL, Toto Majub (Caution)
81' - CFC, Farid Sar-Sar (Caution)
90' - ATL, James Donaldson (Caution)
90' - ATL, Ignacio Suarez-Couri (Caution)
90'+4' - ATL, Andrew Jardines (Caution)
Lineups:
Atlanta United 2 starters: James Donaldson, Daniel Chica (Ilan Ettinger 80'), Mohamed Cisset (Toto Majub 50'), Matthew Senanou (C), Adyn Torres, Andrew Jardines, Cameron Dunbar (Ignacio Suarez-Couri 68'), Santiago Pita (Enzo Dovlo 50'), Dominik Chong Qui, Moises Tablante, Arif Kovac (Liam Butts 68')
Substitutes not used: Reuben Clarson, DD Sibrian, Amir Henry, Patrick Weah
Head Coach: Jose Silva
Chattanooga FC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorenson, Farid Sar-Sar, Mattias Hanchard (Keegan Ancelin 85'), Yves Tcheuyap, Isaiah Jones, Tate Robertson (Alexis Arrúa 62'), Alex McGrath (C), Ameziane Sid Mohand (Daniel Mangarov 46'), Damien Barker John (Anthony Garcia 71'), Alex Krehl (Yuval Cohen 46')
Substitutes not used: Griffin Huff, Junior Flores, Luke Husakiwsky, Colin Thomas
Head Coach: Richard Dixon
Images from this story
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Chattanooga FC battles Atlanta United 2
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