Orlando City B Secures 2-1 Comeback Victory over Huntsville City FC

Published on June 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Orlando City B (7-3-4, 28 points) scored two second-half goals to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Huntsville City FC (5-6-3, 19 points) 2-1 on Saturday evening.

The two sides played a closely contested first half, with both teams generating chances across an even opening 45 minutes. Huntsville City FC opened the scoring in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, as Julian Gaines touched home a loose ball in the box following a deflected rebound off a Maximus Ekk strike to give the hosts a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

The Lions responded quickly after the restart, as 16-year-old Orlando City Academy product Matthew Belgodere scored the equalizer in the 50th minute with a right-footed strike from the top of the box off a loose rebound from an Issah Haruna attempt. The goal marked Belgodere's second professional goal and his second in as many matches after scoring the game-winner in the Lions' previous victory over Carolina Core FC.

Orlando City B took the lead in the 77th minute, as Jacob Ramírez volleyed a curled ball into the top left corner off a lofted pass from Nicolás Torres. The goal marked Ramírez's first professional goal and Torres' first assist for OCB, securing the victory for the Lions and marking the fourth consecutive match in which Orlando City B has claimed all three points.

Orlando City B will return to Central Florida to take on Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, June 21, at Osceola Heritage Park (7 p.m. ET | OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com).

Match Notes:

Tonight's win marked the third consecutive match Orlando City B has completed a second-half comeback. The Lions previously won after trailing 1-2 at halftime on May 31 vs. Chattanooga FC and June 7 vs. Carolina Core FC, before overturning a 1-0 deficit in tonight's victory over Huntsville City FC.

Midfielder Jacob Ramírez scored the game-winning goal for the Lions in tonight's win, marking his first professional goal. The 16-year-old has made eight career appearances and two starts for Orlando City B since making his debut on Aug. 31, 2025, against Crown Legacy FC.

Midfielder Nicolás Torres recorded his first assist and goal contribution for Orlando City B, providing the assist on Jacob Ramírez's game-winning goal. The midfielder has made five appearances for the Lions this season since making his debut on April 4 against Chattanooga FC.

Forward Matthew Belgodere scored his second professional goal in tonight's match, his second in as many games for Orlando City B. The 16-year-old's first professional goal served as the game-winner for the Lions in their June 7 victory over Carolina Core FC.

Midfielder Caleb Trombino made his second professional start in tonight's match. The 16-year-old's previous start came in the Lions' first matchup against Huntsville City FC on March 2.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made three changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Carolina Core FC, with Matthew Belgodere, Titus Sandy Jr. and Caleb Trombino entering the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

45+1' Julian Gaines - HNT 1, ORL 0

50' Matthew Belgodere - ORL 1, HNT 1

77' Jacob Ramirez (Nicolas Torres) - ORL 2, HNT 1

Teams 1 2 F

Huntsville City FC 1 0 1

Orlando City B 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

HNT - Julian Gaines 45+1'

ORL - Matthew Belgodere 50'

ORL - Jacob Ramirez (Nicolas Torres) 77'

Misconduct Summary:

HNT - Liram Stribling (Yellow Card) 19'

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Yellow Card) 21'

ORL - Caleb Trombino (Yellow Card) 34'

HNT - Leo Christiano (Yellow Card) 90+4'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes (c); D Parker Amoo-Mensah, Titus Sandy Jr. (Nicolas Lasheras 86'), Albright Chikamso (Landon Okonski 86'), Bernardo Rhein; M Issah Haruna, Caleb Trombino (Jacob Ramirez 63'), Ignacio Gomez (Nicolas Torres 63'), Matthew Belgodere; F Justin Hylton (Brady Kendall 78'), Harvey Sarajian

Substitutes Not Used: GK Juan Rojas; M Jakob Garcia

Huntsville City FC - GK Wil Mackay; D Julian Gaines, Abel Talabi, Kessy Coulibaly (Angel Iniguez 71'), Leo Christiano (c), Malachi Molina; M Moisés Véliz, Xavier Aguilar (Nicklaus Sullivan 71'), Aiden Jarvis; F Maximus Ekk (Light Eke 86'), Liam Stribling (Misei Yoshizawa 57')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Emmanuel Arias; D Gabriel Alonso, Nigel Prince; F Joshua Swanzy, Fabian Reynolds

Details of the Game

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: June 13, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

HNT - 13

ORL - 15

Saves:

HNT - 4

ORL - 5

Fouls:

HNT - 20

ORL - 8

Corners:

HNT - 4

ORL - 3







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