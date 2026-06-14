Colorado Rapids 2 Secure Extra Point in Draw with Ventura County FC

Published on June 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Following a draw, Colorado Rapids 2 (0-9-5, 6 pts.) defeat Ventura County FC (6-5-5, 26 pts.) in a shootout to earn the extra point.

Rapids 2 found themselves on the back foot to start the first half. Fortune did not favor the visiting side in the opening period, as they received a yellow card within the first several minutes. Colorado faced an uphill battle after falling into a one-goal deficit in the eighth minute when a shot from Ventura County FC bounced high in the box and Julian Placias finished with a header.

Rapids 2 battled relentlessly to overcome the deficit, showing resilience and determination throughout the first half. Despite trailing, the team continued to press forward and create opportunities. They entered the second half focused on resetting the momentum and mounting a comeback.

Despite generating chances throughout the second half, Rapids 2 saw their task become even more difficult after two red cards in the final 10 minutes. Playing with nine men, Colorado remained resilient and fought to stay in the match until the final whistle.

With the belief that down doesn't necessarily mean out, their moment came in the final seconds of the match. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, a Ventura County FC foul just outside the box gave Colorado one final opportunity to find an equalizer with only moments remaining. Up to take the shot was a composed Chris Aquino, who lined up his angle and fired a shot just below the home side's jumping wall. Evading the bodies that blocked the Ventura County goalkeeper's view, the ball skidded across the ground and found the back of the net.

Pushing the match to a shootout, Rapids 2 held onto hope that their efforts were not in vain. After the shootout reached the sixth round and a save by goalkeeper Kendall Starks, Jabari De Coteau stepped up to seal the deal. Burying his shot in the bottom-left corner, just beyond the reach of Ventura County's goalkeeper, De Coteau secured the extra point for Colorado and its first shootout win of the season.

Looking to sustain the momentum, Rapids 2 will return home to face Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday, June 20. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT, with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Notables:

Rapids 2 forward Chris Aquino scored his second goal of the season.

Both of his goals this season are results of free kicks.

Rapids 2 win their first shootout of the season.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Kendall Starks, Jaden Chan Tack, Vincent Rinaldi, Grant Gilmore, Jabari De Coteau, Luis García (74' Chris Aquino), Nathan Tchoumba (46' Rogelio Garcia), Mamadou Billo Diop, Sydney Wathuta, Ali Fadal [C] (90'+1' Charlie Harper), Donavan Phillip (64' Bryce Jamison)

Unused substitutes: Zack Campagnolo, Jonathan De La Fuente, Landon Strohmeyer

Ventura County FC: Sebastian Conlon, Sebastian Hernandez, Jose Magaña, Enrique Martinez, Troy Elgersma (86' Isak Luna), Mason Vanney, Gabriel Arnold (73' Brett Phan), Riley Dalgad, Dylan Vanney, Eric Preston (73' Vicente Garcia), Julian Placias

Unused substitutes: James Rhodes, Chase Gozdieski, Mateo McLean, Kai Aina, Aaron Medina, Angel Villatoro

Officials:

Referee: Mark Verso; Assistants: Eric Krueger, Stefan Knoerr; Fourth Official: Rafael Bonilla







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.