Real Monarchs Snap Losing Streak with Dominant 4-1 Victory over Portland

Published on June 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (5-6-3, 21 pts, 8th West) surpass Portland Thorns 2 in a 4-1 victory (7-3-4, 26 pts, 4th West) at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon, scoring three goals in the second half.

Real Monarchs returned to Zions Bank for Saturday afternoon's matchup against Portland Thorns 2 looking to bounce back following its second consecutive loss last Sunday, June 7 against San Jose Earthquakes 2, falling 3-0.

Veteran DF Wes Charpie earned the captain armband for today's matchup, playing in his final home match with the Monarchs before stepping into a new role within the club. Returning to the Monarchs and available off the bench for the afternoon matchup was Chilean MF Antonio Riquelme, recently back from international duty, the midfielder has proven integral in much of the home side's attack thus far in 2026.

The Monarchs started the match strong, pushing upfield and ultimately finding the back of the net in the 7th minute courtesy of a Felix Ewald cross that was deflected by the visitors. MF Omar Marquez stepped to the ball, taking a shot from inside the box for his first goal of the 2026 campaign, giving the home side the early advantage.

After trading attacking opportunities with Portland for most of the first half, the visitors found the equalizer off of a header from the center of the box in the 31st minute. With the score at 1-1, Monarchs goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet made a big save directly in front of the goal just before halftime to keep the match even heading into the locker room.

The second half started much like the first, with both sides pushing for offensive opportunities before the visitors received a red card in the 58th minute, putting the Monarchs up a man for the remainder of the match. Just six minutes later, MF Liam O'Gara took a corner kick for the home side, sending the ball perfectly into the middle of the box and finding Charpie, who scored with his head, marking his second goal with the club and giving the home side the lead once again, ultimately scoring the game winner in his final home match.

In the 73rd minute, the Monarchs were awarded a free kick just outside the box, after the initial touch by MF Lineker Rodrigues was deflected into the air, DF Kobi Henry positioned himself perfectly, taking a one touch volley with his right foot sending the ball into the back of the net, extending the lead to 3-1.

The Monarchs capped off the afternoon with another goal in stoppage time, starting with a perfect cross from Riquelme to MF Izzy Amparo who headed the ball across the box for Rodrigues, scoring his fifth goal of 2026. The late goal brought the final score to 4-1 and placing the Monarchs back in the win column.

Real Monarchs hit the road next week kicking off its three match road trip to take on Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, June 21 at Starfire Sports Stadium in Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT with broadcast available on OneFootball.

SLC 4: 1 POR

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Omar Marquez (Unassisted) 7': After receiving a cross from the defense, Ewald dribbled towards the endline before sending the ball into the box, after being deflected by the visitors Marquez found himself with the ball and took a left footed shot to give the home side the early lead.

POR: Daniel Cervantes (Noah Santos, Lucas Fernandez) 31': Fernandez sent the ball out to the left side of the pitch for Santos who took a touch before crossing the ball into the middle of the box for Cervantes who sent the ball into the back of the net with his head.

SLC: Wes Charpie (Liam O'Gara) 64': After earning a corner kick, O'Gara sent the ball into the box where Charpie used his head to place the ball into the back of the net to retake the lead.

SLC: Kobi Henry (Unassisted) 73': The Monarchs were awarded a free kick just outside the box and after receiving the kick, Rodrigues' touch was deflected into the air for Henry who volleyed the ball with his right foot into the bottom left corner of the net.

SLC: Lineker Rodrigues (Izzy Amparo, Antonio Riquelme) 90+3': After Riquelme received the ball in the attacking third, he sent a perfectly weighted cross towards the box for Parker who headed the ball over the defender for Rodrigues who finished the sequence with a left footed shot into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-4-1): Max Kerkvliet; Felix Ewald (Chance Cowell, 88'), Kobi Henry (Gio Calderon, 78'), Wes Charpie © (Jack Ottley, 66'), Michael Wentzel, Ruben Mesalles; Lineker Rodrigues, Omar Marquez (Izzy Amparo, 65'), Liam O'Gara, Owen Anderson (Antonio Riquelme, 78'); Van Parker

Subs not used: Trace Alphin, Lionel Djiro, Dylan Kropp, Linkon Ream

Portland Thorns 2 (4-3-1-1): Samuel Joseph; Connor Ferguson, Nicklas Lund, Charles Ondo, Bryce VanVoorhis; Noah Santos (Benjamin Barjolo, 86'), Victor Enriquez ©, Eric Izoita, Daniel Nunez (Henry Mueller, 62'); Lucas Fernandez; Daniel Cervantes

Subs not used: Mason Walter, Noah Zendejas, Cole Cruthers, Maximo Nystrom, Maximilian Kissel

Stats Summary: SLC / POR

Shots: 15 / 11

Shots on Goal: 9 / 4

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 2 / 4

Fouls: 18 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Kobi Henry (Yellow Card - 2')

POR: Charles Ondo (Yellow Card - 29')

SLC: Wes Charpie (Yellow Card - 40')

POR: Charles Ondo (Red Card - 58')

SLC: Michael Wentzel (Yellow Card - 74')

POR: Bryce VanVoorhis (Yellow Card - 82')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 13, 2026

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