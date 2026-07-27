Timbers2 Defeat Real Monarchs 1-0 at Providence Park

Published on July 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 returned home for the first time in a month and defeated Real Monarchs 1-0 at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. A 66th minute penalty-kick converted by forward Daniel Cervantes and three saves by goalkeeper Sam Joseph secured T2's historic 11th win and shutout of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

History in Return to The Park

After nearly a month playing away from home, Timbers2 returned to Providence Park and earned a hard-fought shutout victory against Real Monarchs, marking the team's 11th win and clean sheet of the year. Notably, 11 wins and shutouts in a single season is the most ever recorded by Portland in MLS NEXT Pro play. Additionally, attacker Daniel Cervantes tallied his club-leading seventh goal of 2026, while goalkeeper Sam Joseph recorded his league-leading and club-record ninth shutout of the campaign. T2 is undefeated in their last four matches (3-0-1) and with tonight's result are now tied on points (40) for second place in the Western Conference standings.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Daniel Cervantes, 66th minute: Daniel Cervantes stepped up for the penalty-kick and slotted a right-footed ball into the left side of the net, opposite way of the diving Real Monarchs goalkeeper.

Notes

Timbers2 (11-4-5, 40pts) are currently tied for second place in the Western Conference.

Tonight's match was the first at Providence Park since June 27.

With the result, T2 have registered a club season-high 11 wins in a campaign.

Additionally, the shutout against Real Monarchs is Portland's club-record extending 11th of the year.

Notably, Timbers2 lead the league in clean sheets this season.

Goalkeeper Sam Joseph (15 apps., all starts) recorded three saves en route to his club-record ninth shutout.

Of note, Joseph leads the league in individual clean sheets in 2026.

Forward Daniel Cervantes scored his team leading seventh goal of the season.

After tonight's result, T2 are undefeated in their last four games (3-0-1)

Notably, Portland are one of four MLSNP sides to earn points in every match over that span.

On the season, Portland Timbers2 improved their home record to 4-2-4 tonight while maintaining the best away record in MLSNP at 7-2-1.

Next Game

Timbers2 go back on the road to face Minnesota United FC2 in Blaine, Minn., on Friday, July 31. Kickoff from the National Sports Center Stadium is set for 5pm (Pacific) on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.com.

Portland Timbers2 (11-4-5, 40pts) vs. Real Monarchs(6-10-4, 26pts)

July 26, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers2 0 1 1

Real Monarchs 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Cervantes, 66

Misconduct Summary:

SLC: Amparo (caution), 20

SLC: O'Gara (caution), 35

POR: Fernandez-Kim (caution), 41

SLC: Marquez (caution), 56

SLC: Dos Santos (caution), 65

POR: Enriquez (caution), 75

SLC: Henry (caution), 77

POR: Izoita (caution), 87

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Jura, D Bamford, D Lund, D Ondo, M Enriquez © (Cruthers, 90+4), M Fernandez-Kim (M Fernandez, 67), M Izoita, F Cervantes (Kissel, 67), F Ferguson, F Barjolo (F Griffith, 59)

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Izoita, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (five players tied, 1); FOULS: 14 (three players tied,3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

SLC: GK Kerkvliet, D, Mesalles (D, Silva, 84), D Henry ©, D Calderon, D O'Gara, D Amparo (D Ewald,71), M Moisa (M Djiro, 80), M Marquez, M Anderson, M Riquelme, F Dos Santos

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Dos Santos, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 18 (O'Gara, Marquez,3); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Patricia MacCraken

Assistant Seth Martin, Hunter Zachwieja

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 27, 2026

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