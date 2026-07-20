Timbers2 Defeat St. Louis CITY2 2-1 on the Road with Stoppage Time Winner

Published on July 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







ST. LOUIS - A stoppage time goal from Charles Ondo secured a 2-1 victory for Portland Timbers2 over St. Louis CITY2 on the road on Saturday afternoon. The win marked T2's 10th victory this season and league-leading seventh win on the road.

Results on the Road

Today's match closed out a three-game road stretch for Timbers2. In that stretch, T2 went unbeaten (2-0-1), collecting eight points and outscoring opponents 4-1. Portland improved its road record to 7-2-1 on the season. Notably, their seven road wins rank as most in the league, with six of those wins accompanying a clean sheet.

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL - Owen Jorgensen (Zachary Zengue), 69th minute: Zachary Zengue delivered a St. Louis free kick into the box. At the back post, Owen Jorgensen finished the play with a header into the back of the net.

POR - Connor Ferguson (Lucas Fernandez-Kim), 86th minute: Finding a loose ball in the box off a Portland set piece, Lucas Fernandez-Kim laid it off at the top of the box for Connor Ferguson, who drove a low, left-footed and first-time strike into the bottom right corner of the goal.

POR - Charles Ondo, 90+1 minute: Charles Ondo dribbled into the top left corner of the 18-yard box and unleashed a powerful shot just inside of the far post.

Notes

Timbers2 (10-4-5, 37pts) currently sit in third place in the Western Conference.

With tonight's result, T2 notched their league-leading seventh road win of the campaign.

Portland went unbeaten on its three-game road stretch (2-0-1), collecting eight points and outscoring opponents 4-1.

Connor Ferguson registered his first goal in Green and Gold.

Charles Ondo tallied his second goal of the 2026 campaign for T2.

Lucas Fernandez-Kim recorded his team-leading fourth assist of the season.

Timbers2 will return home for the first time in a month to host Real Monarchs at Providence Park on Sunday, July 26.

Next Game

Timbers2 will return home to host Real Monarchs at Providence Park on Sunday, July 26. Kickoff is set for 1pm (Pacific) on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (10-4-5, 37pts) vs. St. Louis CITY2 (7-7-5, 29pts)

July 18, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, Missouri)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers2 0 2 2

St. Louis CITY2 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

STL: Jorgensen (Zengue), 69

POR: Ferguson (Fernandez-Kim), 86

POR: Ondo, 90+1

Misconduct Summary:

STL: Zengue (caution), 48

STL: Clancy (caution), 63

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Bamford, D Lund, D Ondo, D VanVoorhis, M Fernandez-Kim, M Enriquez ©, M Nuñez (Izoita, 46), M Ferguson, M Barjolo (Griffith, 70), F Kissel (Cervantes, 59)

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 13 (Cervantes, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3

STL: GK Welsh, D Jorgensen, D Lillington (Pearson, 74), D De Gannes, M Lynch, M Clancy (Jundt, 74), M McDonald © (Ota, 87), M Zengue, F Chavez, F Paris (Pickering, 56), F Nwankwo (Cornelius, 74)

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Zengue, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Lynch, 2); FOULS: 14 (Zengue, 6); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referees: Rebecca Luther, James Norris

Fourth Official: Andrew Strasberg

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 20, 2026

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