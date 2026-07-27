Huntsville City FC Celebrates North Alabama Educators at Back to School Night

Published on July 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC is recognizing the educators who help shape the future of North Alabama by offering $5 tickets to all teachers, faculty, and school staff for the club's Back to School Night on Saturday, August 1 at 7 p.m. at Wicks Family Field.

As students and educators prepare for another school year, Huntsville City FC is inviting local school employees to enjoy a night of soccer and community as a thank you for their dedication and impact in the classroom and beyond.

The $5 Educator Appreciation Ticket Offer is available here.

Fans attending Back to School Night can enjoy an evening of professional soccer, game activities, and more as the club continues it's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







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