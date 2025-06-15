Tampa Bay Sun crowned inaugural USL Super League champions with 1-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United

TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Bay Sun FC made history as the first USL Super League champions after the game-winner from Cecilie Floe in extra time earned a 1-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the 2025 USL Super League Final Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,006 fans at Riverfront Stadium.

Sydny Nasello was named 2025 USL Super League Final MVP after assisting the go-ahead goal in the 100th minute, along with recording 16 duels won, four chances created and two shots.

The win marked the sixth-straight win at Riverfront Stadium for Tampa Bay, a side that held the best home record in the league during the regular season.

Tampa Bay put the pressure on early, taking multiple shots and corners within the first 20 minutes. Nasello provided the first big chance for the home side around the half-hour mark, receiving a ball over the backline from Carlee Giammona. Nasello took a touch inside and blasted a shot that forced a quick save over the crossbar from FTL goalkeeper Cosette Morché.

The Sun looked to have broken the deadlock in the 54th minute after a long ball by Vivianne Bessette found striker Tash Flint making a run into the box. Flint took a touch around the defender and chipped the ball over Morché into the back of the net, but it was called offside.

The home side finally took the lead in extra time after a scoreless opening 90 minutes. Tampa Bay earned a free throw deep into its attacking third, quickly finding the feet of Nasello. The midfielder made a move past her defender and played the ball across the face of goal, where Fløe flicked it in for the lone goal of the night.

Fort Lauderdale fought for the equalizer in the second period of extra time, going close through Addie McCain in the 115th minute, but the Sun held firm defensively to preserve the win.







