Grabias Equalizer Earns 1-1 Draw as Brooklyn FC Showcases New Talent

April 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women (9-7-8) earned a 1-1 draw at home against Lexington Sporting Club (4-5-14) on Saturday evening at Maimonides Park. Forward Luana Grabias scored the second-half equalizer, while defender Tori Hansen made her first start for the club. Rookie full back Ginger Fontenot and forward Caroline Kelly both earned their career debuts.

Less than a minute into the match, Brooklyn FC forward Dana Scheriff received a long pass and delivered the game's first shot on target. Just minutes later, Grabias beat the defender on the dribble, drawing the match's first yellow card from Lexington SC's center back Trinity Watson.

Lexington found the breakthrough in the 41st minute when forward Maithe Lopez capitalized on a set piece, heading it in for the visitors' first shot and goal of the match.

In the 60th minute, Brooklyn midfielder Jessica Garziano chipped the ball over the top, Grabias latched onto it and slotted the equalizer to make it 1-1.

We've started to feel that connection coming back. We're getting our rhythm again, said midfielder Hope Breslin. There's a bit of freedom showing in both training and on the field, and I think that's what gave us confidence in tonight's game.

Fontenot was subbed in in the 46th minute, followed by Kelly in the 83rd minute, as both players made their professional debuts.

They (Fontenot and Kelly) are here for a reason. They deserve to be on this team, said Sporting Director Kevin Tenjo. They've been doing a great job in training, and they earned the opportunity to play tonight. In my opinion, they both performed really well alongside the rest of the squad. We're very proud of the game they had.

I think the one thing about this team is the culture we've built within the locker room, said center back Allison Pantuso. Although throughout the season we've had so many ups and downs, and it's been really crazy, we could always rely on each other. That's what's made us stronger, what makes being professional so unique, and what continues to push us forward.

Next up, Brooklyn FC will host DC Power FC (3-7-12) at home on Saturday, April 26th, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM ET. All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available.

