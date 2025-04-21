DC Power Football Club Announce Earlier Kickoff Times for May Home Matches
April 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release
Washington D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the USL Super League have announced an update to the 2024/25 Spring schedule at Audi Field.
Power FC's kickoff times for May home fixtures including its match against Dallas Trinity FC on Thursday, May 8, Spokane Zephyr FC on Tuesday, May 13 and Fort Lauderdale United FC on Tuesday, May 20 have been changed from 7:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
All tickets purchased for the matches will reflect the updated kickoff time. For fans unable to attend, refunds will be provided.
Power FC Updated Schedule
Thursday, May 8
Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 13
Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 20
Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
