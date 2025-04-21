DC Power Football Club Announce Earlier Kickoff Times for May Home Matches

April 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Washington D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the USL Super League have announced an update to the 2024/25 Spring schedule at Audi Field.

Power FC's kickoff times for May home fixtures including its match against Dallas Trinity FC on Thursday, May 8, Spokane Zephyr FC on Tuesday, May 13 and Fort Lauderdale United FC on Tuesday, May 20 have been changed from 7:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

All tickets purchased for the matches will reflect the updated kickoff time. For fans unable to attend, refunds will be provided.

Power FC Updated Schedule

Thursday, May 8

Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 13

Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 20

Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

