D.C. United and DC Power Football Club Partner with Sequel to Provide Complimentary Feminine Hygiene Products at Audi Field

April 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced a partnership with Sequel, a leader in feminine hygiene products, to provide high-quality complimentary tampons for players and staff members at the Inova Performance Complex and all Audi Field events. This marks one of the first-ever tampon partnerships for both a Major League Soccer (MLS) team and a stadium, setting a new standard for fan amenities in professional sports. Additionally, Sequel will support the newly launched DC Power Football Club, one of the inaugural teams in the USL Super League that launched in 2024, by providing tampons in the home and visiting locker rooms for players and staff in addition to the fans.

"This is an exciting partnership between Sequel and D.C. United to supply complimentary feminine hygiene products for our fans at Audi Field. As a woman in sports, I've always wanted to create a match day experience that meets the needs of all fans at Audi Field," Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations, said. "This innovative partnership with Sequel sets a new standard not only in soccer but in professional sports, where every fan, staff member, and player can feel empowered and comfortable at Audi Field."

This partnership reflects Sequel's ongoing commitment to breaking barriers and challenging the stigma surrounding periods and feminine hygiene products. Building on their previous milestone partnership with Stanford University, where they launched the first tampon partnership in NCAA sports, Sequel is now expanding into the world of professional soccer, marking their first-ever partnership with an MLS team and a men's professional sports league.

"Sequel is proud to continue our journey of creating 'firsts' and removing barriers for women athletes and fans alike," said Amanda Calabrese, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Sequel. "By partnering with D.C. United, we're showing that women are not only a vital part of the sports fanbase, but that their needs are equally important. This partnership ensures that all attendees at Audi Field can enjoy the game without distractions, knowing that they have access to the period products they need, free of charge."

As part of the collaboration, Sequel will install custom tampon dispensers in all women's restrooms at Audi Field. The tampons will be available at no cost to all attendees, further enhancing the stadium's commitment to providing top-tier amenities and ensuring that everyone attending a match at Audi Field feels welcome and accommodated. Offering complimentary tampons goes beyond convenience, it establishes an inclusive environment where people who experience periods feel comfortable.

The partnership extends beyond D.C. United to also support DC Power Football Club. The USL Super League announced a league partnership with Sequel to become the official tampon partner of the league on August 8, 2024.

With Power FC being one of the inaugural clubs in the USL Super League, Sequel will provide tampons for both the players in the locker room and for fans at the stadium. The partnership aligns with Sequel's mission to support new leagues and teams that elevate women's and women's sports.

This partnership also highlights the increasing viewership of women's sports. In recent years, women's sports leagues and teams have seen a remarkable rise in viewership, including the NFL, which has experienced a notable increase in female fans. Sequel is proud to be at the forefront of supporting both men's and women's teams, where female fans are integral to the game-day experience.

For more information on Sequel and its initiatives, please visit www.trysequel.com.

