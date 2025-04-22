United Soccer League and Gainbridge® Announce Historic Naming Rights Partnership of USL Super League

TAMPA, FL - The United Soccer League (USL) and Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, today announced a historic, long-term partnership, making Gainbridge® the first-ever entitlement partner of a professional soccer league in the United States. As part of a multi-year agreement, Gainbridge® will become the Official Partner and Exclusive Financial Services Partner of the newly named Gainbridge Super League, a Division One professional women's soccer league, beginning in the 2025/26 season. This marks a major milestone in the growth of women's sports and the business of soccer.

This is a landmark moment for professional soccer, said Amanda Vandervort, President of the USL Super League. Gainbridge®'s belief and investment in what we're building demonstrates a long-term commitment to the success of professional women's soccer and will help elevate our league, clubs, players, and communities by driving resources, expanding visibility, and creating lasting opportunities for growth. This partnership reinforces that women's sports are thriving and deserve investment at the highest level.

Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Their investment in the USL Super League comes at a time of historic sponsorship growth in women's sports.

Our mission at Group 1001 is to transform communities through sports and education, said Dan Towriss, President and CEO of Group 1001. Supporting women's sports and partnering with the USL aligns with our company's mission and values, prioritizing inclusivity, empowerment, and community. With partnerships spanning the WNBA, professional tennis, the LPGA, and now the Gainbridge Super League, more than 40 percent of our sponsorship dollars are dedicated to accelerating the growth of women's sports.

Earlier this month, Gainbridge® named Briana Scurry, one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in United States soccer history and a two-time Olympic champion, as a brand ambassador. A trailblazer in the sport, Scurry played a pivotal role in the U.S. Women's National Team's 1999 World Cup victory and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. She joins an elite roster of Gainbridge® women ambassador athletes, including WNBA star Caitlin Clark, tennis icon Billie Jean King, and LPGA legend Annika Sörenstam.

Gainbridge® will expand its presence across the USL ecosystem as the Official Annuity Partner of its leagues and its USL Super League clubs.

Teaming up with Gainbridge®, a forward-thinking brand that values opportunity, integrity, and empowerment, strengthens our league and supports our commitment to expanding the game, said Paul McDonough, USL President and Chief Soccer Officer. Their investment highlights the rising opportunities in soccer and underscores the value of being part of this growing movement. This partnership is a key step forward in creating new opportunities for players, coaches, and fans across the United States.

As part of today's announcement, the USL unveiled the new Gainbridge Super League wordmark, marking the beginning of an integrated brand presence across social, digital, broadcast, in-stadium, and on kits for the 2025/26 season.

