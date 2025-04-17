Power FC Hosts Tampa Bay Sun FC on Friday Night

April 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Still seeking its first win of the Spring season, DC Power Football Club (3-11-7, 16 PTS) welcomes Tampa Bay Sun FC (8-5-9, 33 PTS) to Audi Field for their first meeting in 2025.

Power FC's Friday night match marks its College Night and limited-edition DC Power Football Club drawstring bags will be given to fans upon entry. Tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Following a head-to-head matchup against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, April 12, Forward Gianna Gourley's 46th-minute goal against her former club fueled a resilient second half push in search of an answer to Fort Lauderdale's 50th-minute equalizer.

Despite falling short of reclaiming the lead and etching their names into the win column, DC Power Football Club celebrated a point on the road against a tenacious Fort Lauderdale team.

I've got a lot of respect for Tyrone (Mears) and what he does as a coach and as a tactician with his squad, Interim Head Coach Phil Nana said. "Being able to stay in the game with him and come out of Fort Lauderdale with a point is good. Though I'm disappointed that we're unable to hang onto a one goal lead for longer than four minutes, there's still lots of positives to take away from the game.

Forward Gianna Gourley remains a bright spot for Power FC. Gourley leads the club in scoring with four goals through seven fixtures (seven starts).

Her success and explosive scoring efforts through the second half of play encourages teammates to step up and pull their weight as the end of the inaugural season approaches.

Gianna's one of those players with constant positive energy, Nana said. She's one of those players that coaches love to coach. What she brings is assurance and confidence to players that if we do our jobs back there, Gianna will come up with something up there. She's scoring goals and becoming a serious threat in the league.

Scouting Tampa Bay Sun FC

Led by head coach Denise Schilte-Brown, Tampa Bay sits one place out of a playoff spot with 33 total points. Coming off back-to-back wins against Fort Lauderdale (2-0) and Lexington (4-1) respectively, Tampa Bay has its sights set on a third victory on Friday night.

In Power FC and Tampa Bay's past meetings during the Fall slate, Power FC came away with a 0-0 draw on Aug. 24 and a 3-0 loss at home on Oct. 2., 2024.

Tampa Bay's a very good side, Nana said. "Very good players and a robust rooster with many options. With that, we can plan for one thing and that can change the next minute. They're very agile, dynamic and it makes it difficult to prepare for a side like that.

Nana continues to invest in the club's tactics and remains confident that if players stick to their set principles, they'll be prepared to take on any opponent in the USL Super League.

"We're going to have to play a 90-minute game," Nana said. "This team is capable of goals and they defend well. If we stay true to what we're trying to do, I think we'll get the result we want against Tampa."

Where to Watch

Power FC's Saturday night match against Tampa Bay Sun FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV.

