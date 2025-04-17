Spokane Zephyr FC Extends Unbeaten Streak with Another Victory in Lexington

April 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, KY - Spokane Zephyr FC secured a 3-0 victory over Lexington SC on Wednesday, April 16, at Lexington Stadium. The match marked another thrilling win for Zephyr FC, who have remained undefeated since March 6.

"Securing three points tonight was important as we continue to build momentum. The performance may not have been perfect at times, but the team found a way to get the result we needed." Stated Head Coach Jo Johnson following the end of the match.

Spokane Zephyr FC found early success within the first six minutes, thanks to a goal from defender Sydney Cummings. The play began with a corner kick delivered by Emina Ekić, who sent the ball into the box. Cummings timed her run perfectly and headed the ball just past the goal line to ignite Zephyr's early dominance.

Shortly after, Zephyr FC struck again in the 13th minute. Alyssa Bourgeois surged down the right side, cut the ball back, and delivered a precise pass to Emina Ekić outside the box. Without hesitation, Ekić unleashed a stunning strike into the back of the net, doubling the lead.

Zephyr FC continued their momentum into the second half, adding a third goal in the 49th minute. Ally Cook battled through defenders inside the box and found Ekić, who calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to complete her brace.

Ekić had an outstanding performance, finishing the night with two goals and one assist.

"Great team win tonight. We capitalized on our chances and defended well in our final third. Great three points and shut out!" said midfielder Emina Ekić

Alyssa Bourgeois was also a standout, displaying grit and explosive speed that consistently created attacking opportunities. Bourgeois reflects on the match against Lexington SC and looks forward to the coming match, stating:

"So proud of this team for getting a win on the road and another shut out. Despite getting the result, I think we still could've had a better performance. Ultimately, super happy to get the points and we're prepared to do what we need to get ready for another tough game on the road."

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Hope Hisey delivered a strong performance to maintain the clean sheet. Her crucial saves kept Lexington SC off the scoreboard and extended Zephyr FC's clean sheet streak to four consecutive matches.

"We're consistently finding ways to win and putting together strong results. Now we need to focus on recovery and preparation for a big match against Carolina," said Head Coach Jo Johnson.

Spokane Zephyr FC will continue on the road to face off against Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The team returns home on April 26 to host Tampa Bay Sun FC at 2 p.m. PT.

For tickets to the upcoming home match, visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets

