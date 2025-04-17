White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics Renews Multi-Year Partnership with Lexington Sporting Club
April 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington, KY - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce the renewal of its valued partnership with White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics (WGM) through a new multi-year agreement. A committed supporter of the Lexington community and longtime advocate for youth development, WGM continues its role as a key pillar in the club's mission to grow the game and enrich lives through sport.
The renewed partnership reaffirms WGM's status as "The Official Orthodontist of the Lexington Sporting Club Youth Club". As part of the partnership, WGM will maintain an enhanced presence across the club's youth programming, facilities, and digital platforms. From branding opportunities at training sites to presenting sponsorship of youth clinics and walkout moments on professional matchdays, WGM's involvement is rooted in uplifting the next generation of athletes.
Dr. Cliff Lowdenback of White, Greer & Maggard added, "Supporting these young athletes aligns with our commitment to building confident smiles both on and off the field. We're proud to invest in their growth, teamwork, and bright futures by continuing our partnership with the Lexington Sporting Youth Soccer Club."
The partnership includes a range of brand integrations designed to foster visibility and engagement across both the USL Championship and USL Super League teams, while also deepening ties with LSC's expansive youth network. WGM's mark will remain a staple on youth training tops, newsletters, and select facilities, underscoring their enduring impact on local families.
This continued collaboration signals another exciting chapter between two organizations devoted to community, growth, and excellence.
