Power FC Takes on Brooklyn FC on the Road Saturday Night

April 25, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







DC Power Football Club (3-12-7, 16 PTS) will travel to Brooklyn, NY to face Brooklyn FC (9-8-7, 34 PTS) on Saturday, April 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Maimonides Park.

After falling to Tampa Bay Sun FC 0-1 at Audi Field on Friday, April 18, Power FC continues to chase its first victory of the Spring slate. Tampa Bay capitalized on defensive miscues in the 88th-minute to send one past Morgan Aquino in the final few minutes of play to claim the 0-1 win.

"Unfortunate to have conceded the goal in the 88th-minute in the manner of which we did," Interim Head Coach Phil Nana said. "At that point in the game, it's always hopeful to get a goal to equalize but that's hard to do."

Despite a strong performance overall especially in the first half, Nana emphasized the need to polish even the smallest mistakes to ensure Power FC puts itself in the best possible position for points through the remainder of the inaugural season.

In possession, Power FC's focusing on approaching each match optimistically and aggressive on the attack. In turn, locking in defensively and executing strong communication throughout.

"It's important to take the things we did well, and make sure we keep doing them and implement them into our game," Nana said. "We need to learn from the mistakes and move forward."

Amid growing pains through the club's first season, Nana's pleased with the way Power FC has united, growing cohesively as a team. While recognizing and implementing strategies where improvement is necessary. DC Power Football Club continues to build towards its identity on and off the pitch.

"We're looking for the players to continue their togetherness and keep growing in that," Nana said. "When we turn from just players on the team to being a family, that's the biggest step and we're heading that way."

Scouting Brooklyn FC

Brooklyn FC sits one place outside of the final playoff spot despite not recording a win since Saturday, December 14 against Dallas Trinity FC (1-0) in the club's final fixture of the Fall slate. The club has come away with draws or losses in its past ten straight matches.

Ahead of its previous match which resulted in a 1-1 draw against Lexington SC at Maimonides Park on Saturday, April 19, Brooklyn announced they had parted ways with head coach Jessica Silva. Brooklyn FC's interim head coach has not yet been announced.

DC Power Football Club is 1-1-1 all-time against Brooklyn FC. The last time the two clubs matched up on Sunday, Mar. 23, forward Gianna Gourley's 84th-minute-equalizer sealed Power FC's 1-1 draw at home.

"With Brooklyn, they can be a very dangerous team especially in the flanks with some players they have," Nana said. "They have overall great players, creative players on their side that can do a lot and take the game into their hands. For us, it's big that we understand our spacing, how their key players impact the game and being able to predict and anticipate what they'll try to exploit."

Where to Watch

Power FC's Saturday night match against Brooklyn FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV.

