DC Power Football Club Signs University of Virginia Midfielder Alexis Theoret

June 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed University of Virginia and U.S. Youth National team midfielder Alexis Theoret pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Alexis to Power FC ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Theoret's strong foundation at the collegiate level and appearances with the U.S. Youth National Team have shaped her into a versatile player that we're confident will be an asset as we build towards success in the club's second season."

Before signing with Power FC, Theoret played five seasons at the University of Virginia from 2020-2025. Selected as team captain ahead of her senior season (2024-25), Theoret appeared in 12 fixtures (11 starts) before being sidelined due to injury. Theoret notched one goal and tied for a team-high five assists through 981 minutes.

In 2023-24, Theoret appeared in 17 matches (17 started) and tallied three assists through 1,430 minutes. The previous season (2022-23), she played in 23 fixtures (23 started) and logged a career-high 1,705 minutes. Theoret notched the game-winning goal in UVA's 2-0 win against Louisville on Sept. 25, 2022.

As a sophomore (2021-22), Theoret scored two goals and tallied three assists through 23 matches. Making her college debut in the Cavalier's home opener on Sept. 12, 2020, against Virginia Tech, Theoret performed in all 16 fixtures in her first season.

Theoret possesses extensive experience at the international level, beginning in 2018 with the U16 U.S. Youth National Team. Theoret appeared with the U18 Youth National Team and most recently led the U23 team in two fixtures (one start) as team captain.

The Haymarket, VA native is a product of FC Virginia Developmental Academy located in Woodbridge, VA. Prior to her tenure at UVA, Theoret was named to the 2018-19 US Soccer Best XI, Ranked No. 36 in the IMG by Top Drawer Soccer, selected to the 2017 All-Northern Region second team and 2017 Washington Post All-Met selection.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.

Alexis Theoret

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Haymarket, VA

Birthdate: 4/4/2002

Height: 5'4''

Age: 23

Status: Domestic







