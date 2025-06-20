Tampa Bay Sun FC and USL Release Their Vision for New Waterfront Stadium at Ybor Harbor

June 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - Fresh off their USL Super League championship, Tampa Bay Sun FC, along with Tampa business leader Darryl Shaw and the United Soccer League (USL), shared their vision for one of the world's first stadiums built for a women's professional soccer team. Seen as a milestone for women's sports, the 15,000-seat stadium would be located on the waterfront at Ybor Harbor. The state-of-the-art facility would be the home of Tampa's top-tier professional women's soccer team and anchor a vibrant new urban district that would also include the USL's headquarters.

"The vision for a new Tampa Bay Sun FC stadium is rooted in creating opportunity, celebrating excellence, and laying down a cornerstone for Ybor City's continued revitalization," said Darryl Shaw, majority owner of Tampa Bay Sun FC and master developer of Ybor Harbor. "We believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and drive meaningful change. By anchoring this historic neighborhood with a vibrant home for women's professional soccer, we're investing in our city's future and honoring the community that makes it thrive."

The stadium would anchor Ybor Harbor, a 33-acre mixed-use development featuring residential, retail, restaurants, hotels, and office towers that will house the USL's headquarters. Based in Tampa Bay with more than 120 employees, the USL is the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in North America, with 38 professional men's teams, a new men's Division One league launching in 2028, and eight teams competing in the USL Super League - a first-division women's league that debuted in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Sun as one of its founding clubs.

"This project will provide a premier new headquarters for the USL - one that reflects the energy, ambition, and growth of our leagues," said Alec Papadakis, USL Chief Executive Officer. "By collaborating with Darryl Shaw and Tampa Bay Sun FC, we're accelerating the growth of women's soccer while creating lasting benefits for Tampa Bay. The stadium development will be a place where fans and community come together and celebrate our sport - here in Tampa Bay and across the country."

The USL Super League recently completed its inaugural season, with the Tampa Bay Sun FC winning the championship on June 14. The Sun finished the season with an overall record of 14 wins, 6 losses, and 10 ties, and a league-best home record. Every USL Super League match streams nationally on NBC's Peacock - which reaches 41 million subscribers - with additional coverage across Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, bringing meaningful exposure to Tampa Bay.

The stadium would also be a premier year-round venue for sporting events, concerts, festivals, and community gatherings, serving as a central hub for Tampa Bay residents and visitors. It would also host select U.S. National Team and international matches for both men and women.

"Tampa is a city of champions - and now we're dreaming even bigger," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "The stadium would deliver a place that captures our city's energy, inspires the next generation, and stands as a national symbol of what happens when cities invest boldly in women's sports and inclusive economic growth."

