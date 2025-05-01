TECO to Power Free Youth Soccer Clinics

May 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - A new sponsorship from Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas (TECO) will power free youth soccer clinics across the Tampa Bay area, organized by Tampa Bay Sun FC. The Spring Clinic Series will engage hundreds of children with outdoor activities, lessons on sportsmanship, and surprise visits by powerful role models-the women professional soccer players of Tampa Bay Sun FC. Parents can sign their children up now for two on-field clinics before Sun games in May.

Beyond providing support for six youth soccer clinics, TECO is sponsoring unforgettable opening ceremony experiences for children at six Sun home games. Young fans are paired up with Tampa Bay Sun players to walk onto the field together for the national anthem and opening ceremonies.

Two upcoming youth clinics will take place on the field at Tampa's Riverfront Stadium before Sun home games on May 3 and May 24. Parents can sign up their children (ages 6-12) or learn more about the Spring Clinic Series at these links for May 3 and May 24.

To celebrate this support, Sun players will proudly sport TECO logos on their right uniform sleeves for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

"TECO is pleased to support Tampa Bay Sun FC and its mission to support community growth, connection, and access on and off the field," said Stephanie Smith, Vice President of State and Regional Affairs at Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas. "The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club's Spring Clinic Series fosters well-being for children in our community, nurturing their physical health, emotional resilience, and sense of belonging through the practice of soccer skills."  

Tampa Bay Sun FC is in a push for the playoffs in its inaugural season in the new USL Super League. The Sun are the area's first-ever women's professional soccer team, and their outreach focuses on programs that use the power of soccer to build community and character.

"TECO is well-known for its community involvement and its deep commitment to Tampa Bay-particularly when it comes to children-and we could not be happier to have their support," said Christina Unkel, Tampa Bay Sun FC President and General Manager.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.