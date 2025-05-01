Inspiring Girls' Soccer Celebration Launches Tampa Bay Sun Foundation

May 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - With shots on goal, smiles on faces, and surprises from professional female athletes, students at East Tampa's Ferrell Girls Preparatory Academy (a Title 1 all-girls public school) enjoyed an inspiring Soccer Celebration. Positive role models and examples of dreams being realized surrounded the 400-plus students at the all-girls public middle school.

The fun, free event marked the launch of the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation. The nonprofit group will collaborate with the area's first-ever women's professional soccer team-Tampa Bay Sun FC-on programs that use the power of soccer to build community and character.

Friday at Ferrell Girls Preparatory Academy:

Students zipped around cones in dribbling drills and laughed as they did their best to send shots into the back of portable soccer goals.

Volunteer coaches and professional female players from Tampa Bay Sun FC led the activities.

Sun players and team mascot Solé surprised students at the outdoor celebration, then headed inside to join a school pep rally in the gym.

Youth Soccer Is Almost Never Free

Friday's Soccer Celebration is a small taste of the impact that will be delivered by the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation's flagship effort: Rise Up Soccer Club.

Rise Up will bring a free, high-quality soccer program to girls who otherwise may not have access.

It is a women-led afterschool curriculum, lasting 4 to 6 weeks.

The Rise Up program will focus on Title 1 schools like Ferrell.

"Soccer is one of the most popular sports for kids in the U.S., but youth soccer is almost never free. To take part and see all the benefits of physical activity, teamwork, and positive role models, families face spending hundreds or thousands of dollars per year, per child. We want to help change that dynamic here in Tampa Bay," said Rachel Jolley, Program Director for the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation.

New Community Connections

In addition to expanding access to soccer, the foundation will create new opportunities for growth among local youth players and future leaders of the game, and be a hub for community impact that inspires every generation.

"Our players want to get out into the community. They want to show kids that their dreams can become reality. By partnering with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, the amazing women on our team now have a new outlet where they can reach out and have a positive impact," said Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Fans can learn more about the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation at the next home game for Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, April 5, or by visiting TampaBaySunFC.com/foundation.

