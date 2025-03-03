Sun and Gotham FC Face off in Tampa Bay's First-Ever Cross-League Match

March 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa, FL - It was an impressive first crossover league match for the Tampa Bay Sun as they welcomed Gotham FC to Riverfront Stadium in Downtown Tampa. The Sun fell just short of a win, after Gotham FC took the victory in a penalty kick shootout.

The Sun were able to come back after an early 1-0 lead by Gotham FC and score to tie it at 1-1 heading into halftime.

After taking the tie to the end of regulation, the match moved to a shootout, with each team squaring up for five penalty kicks. Gotham put four of their kicks into the net, while Tampa Bay scored on two, giving Gotham the win.

Tonight's groundbreaking game marked one of the first times a team from the newly established USL Super League has taken on a team from America's other top-tier women's professional soccer league-the long-established National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

MATCH RECAP

Gotham FC took an early lead with a goal from Gabi Portilho in the 3rd minute.

Parker Goins came right back and tied it for the Sun off an impressive assist from Tash Flint in the 15th minute. The score remained 1-1 at the break.

The Sun played a strong defensive second half, holding Gotham FC scoreless through regulation.

In a dramatic finish, Gotham FC made four penalty kicks, while the Sun made two to end the game.

Matches within the USL Super League end with a draw if the game is tied at the end of regulation. Because this was an exhibition match, with mutual agreement from the teams, it moved to a shootout to decide a winner.

NEXT MATCH

Tampa Bay travels to cross-state rivals Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, March 8. The next home match for the Sun is Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Carolina Ascent FC. That matchup at Tampa's Riverfront Stadium will celebrate Women's History Month with special pre-game and half-time events.

FINAL RESULT

Gotham FC 1 (4) - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1 (2)

Saturday, March 2 | 6:00 p.m. | Riverfront Stadium at Blake High School

