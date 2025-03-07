Erika Tymrak to Take Part in Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's Giving Bowl Event

March 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, Florida - Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily Mayfield's foundation, the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, announced today the launch of the 2025 Giving Bowl event, which begins today and runs through March 28.The Mayfield's will be joined by five Tampa Bay area athletes from the Buccaneers, Lightning, Rays, and Sun FC to help raise awareness, funds, and support for different charities impacting Tampa. The full list of athletes and charities involved can be seen below. The three-round event will feature the athletes going head-to-head in a bracket-style fundraising social media challenge. The athletes who raise the most money each week will advance, competing to bring their charity the title of the 2025 Giving Bowl Champion and the recipient of $50,000, presented by the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation.

"We are excited and proud to launch the first-ever Giving Bowl, hosted by the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation. Our goal is to continue to have an impact in the Tampa Bay community by making significant donations to effective nonprofits and using our platform to encourage others to give what they can," said Emily Mayfield.

"To be able to give back alongside other Tampa Bay athletes is an honor, and we are so thankful for the support of our friends who have participated along with the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation to make a true impact in our communities," stated Baker Mayfield.

Each participating charity will receive a minimum of $2,500 from the Foundation, as well as all proceeds donated throughout the Giving Bowl. As each charity progresses in the competition, their award from the Foundation will increase. The charity who takes the overall title will be awarded a total of $50,000 from the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, as well as all the proceeds raised during the three-week competition.

Participating Athletes and Charities

Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Team Godwin Foundation

Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and After-School All-Stars

Brandon Lowe (Tampa Bay Rays) and Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

Ryan McDonagh (Tampa Bay Lightning) and First Responders Children's Foundation

Erika Tymrak (Tampa Bay Sun FC) and Humane Society of Tampa Bay

About the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation

With a focus on resilience and a spirit of support, the nonprofit provides programs, scholarships and philanthropic opportunities to help others tackle life's challenges in order to BE the best version of themselves. The Foundation recognizes the resilience of the human spirit and supports those who persevere despite difficult circumstances. More information can be found at bemayfield.org.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.