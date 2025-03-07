DC Power Football Club Adds Former D.C. United Defender Donovan Pines to Ownership Group

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power has added former D.C. United Homegrown defender and Clarksville, MD native, Donovan Pines, to its ownership group. The D.C. United Academy product played five seasons for D.C. United from 2019 to 2023 where he accumulated 6,809 minutes in 87 appearances across all competitions. He scored six goals and recorded two assists for the Black-and-Red before signing with Barnsley F.C. in the English Football League (EFL) League One on Jan. 13, 2024.

"It's amazing to see the women's game continuing to grow both domestically and abroad," Donovan Pines said. "I was excited when I heard about the USL Super League coming to Washington, D.C., and I knew that I wanted to be a part of the process as someone who calls the DMV home. I'm so happy to join the ownership group and provide my support in creating new opportunities and pathways for aspiring female athletes in the country. I want to thank Jordan Stuart, Jason Levien, and the rest of the ownership group for onboarding me and I'm just happy that I can play a part in this."

Power FC's 2024/25 USL Super League season resumes at Audi Field on Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET when Power FC plays Lexington SC. Tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

"We're thrilled to welcome Donovan Pines to DC Power Football Club's ownership group," Jordan Stuart, DC Power Football Club President, said. "Donovan's passion for growing the game and enthusiasm towards the surge in women's professional sports perfectly aligns with the club's vision and long-term goals. He's devoted to giving back to his community and eager to make a lasting impact during the league's inaugural season."

Pines also reunites with former D.C. United teammate and DC Power Football Club Sporting Director Steven Birnbaum, who he played alongside for all five seasons with the club.

"It was great to play alongside Donovan during our time with D.C. United," Steven Birnbaum, Power FC Sporting Director, said. "He brings a ton of positive energy to the ownership group and has devoted a considerable amount of his time to the DMV community throughout his career. He's excited to help uplift this club in his own backyard and he will provide a unique insight as someone who grew up in the area. I'm excited to have him on board and reconnect with him in this new role."

Pines currently plays for Barnsley F.C. of the EFL League One in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England. Since his debut on Feb. 3, 2024, against the Bolton Wanderers during the 23/24 regular season, Pines has scored four goals in 23 appearances (19 starts)

Donovan Pines signed with D.C. United as the 11th Homegrown in club history on Jan. 22, 2019. After signing, Pines joined United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Loudoun United FC on loan on March 8, 2019. He made his professional debut a day later when he started and played 90 minutes against Nashville SC on March 9, 2019, in league play. After three appearances and gaining critical match experience with Loudoun United, Pines was recalled from his loan and made his MLS debut with D.C. United in a 3-2 win against the Colorado Rapids on April 13, 2019. On his debut, Pines completed 90 minutes and provided an assist in the 35th minute for a Luciano Acosta goal. By the end of his rookie season, the center-back recorded nine starts in 10 games, logging an 80.9 pass percentage through 785 total minutes.

In 2020, Pines scored three goals in 16 appearances (15 starts). The six-foot-five-inch defender scored his first professional goal in a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Oct. 14, 2020. The defender then scored his second goal the following game in a 2-1 win against FC Cincinnati on Oct. 18, 2020. Pines scored his third goal of the season against CF Montréal on Nov. 8, 2020.

Pines had a breakout season for D.C. United in 2023 when he scored three goals in 21 appearances, all of which were starts. His first goal of the season was in the 52nd minute of a 3-1 win against Orlando City SC on April 22. He scored in back-to-back games again in 2023, scoring on May 31 against CF Montréal and on June 3 against Inter Miami CF.

Pines received his first U.S. Men's National Team call-up ahead of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Pines was a part of the roster that defeated Mexico 1-0 in the finals on Aug. 1, 2021. It was the first time since 2017 that the USMNT won the tournament. He made his international debut in the tournament as a 79th-minute substitute in the 6-1 win against Martinique in Group B on July 15, 2021. Pines then started and played 75 minutes in the 1-0 win against Canada on July 18. In total, Pines has made two appearances for the USMNT.

Pines had a standout three-year college career at the University of Maryland. The defender received multiple accolades in his time with Maryland and capped off his collegiate career with a 2018 NCAA College Cup title. Pines started in all 22 fixtures in his senior season, scoring the game-winning goal against Indiana on Dec. 7, 2018, in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, guiding the Terrapins to the finals for the first time since 2013. Additional honors include being named to the 2018 College Cup All-Tournament Team, Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2016), All-Big Ten Second Team (2017), All Big Ten First Team (2018) and Top-Drawer Soccer best XI First Team (2018).

