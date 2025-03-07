Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updated Game Times for USL Super League Matches

March 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY-  Lexington Sporting Club has announced schedule adjustments for three upcoming USL Super League matches.

The home match against  Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, March 15  will now kick off at  7:30 p.m. ET.

The home match against  Spokane Zephyr FC on Wednesday, April 16  has been moved to  6:00 p.m. ET  to accommodate local television broadcast on FOX 56.

The home match against  Fort Lauderdale United FC on Friday, May 16  has also been moved to  6:00 p.m. ET  for FOX 56 broadcast coverage.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for these matches do not need to take any action, as all tickets will remain valid for the updated times.

