Lexington Sporting Club Falls 2-0 on the Road to Spokane Zephyr FC

May 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, WA - Lexington Sporting Club's USL Super League squad dropped a hard-fought 2-0 decision on the road Saturday evening against Spokane Zephyr FC at ONE Spokane Stadium. Despite a pair of standout saves from goalkeeper Sarah Cox in the second half, Lexington was unable to recover from an early deficit.

Spokane opened the scoring in the 11th minute after being awarded a penalty. Midfielder Emina Eric converted from the spot to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Lexington pushed forward with urgency throughout the first half but went into the break trailing.

In the 50th minute, Spokane extended the lead when Ally Cooke found the back of the net, making it 2-0. Lexington continued to battle and showed flashes of momentum, but Spokane's defense held firm.

Midfielder Maithe Lopez received a yellow card in the 59th minute during a midfield battle.

Goalkeeper Sarah Cox delivered a pair of impressive saves in the second half. Her first came in the 69th minute with a diving stop to deny Spokane a third goal. She followed it with another standout save in the 88th minute, keeping the scoreline in check.

Lexington SC returns home on Saturday, May 10, to take on Tampa Bay Sun at Lexington SC Stadium. The match will also feature Pups at the Pitch, a dog-friendly night for fans and their furry companions.

