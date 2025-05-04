Spokane Zephyr FC Shuts out Lexington SC in High-Stakes Battle, Recording a 2-0 Win

May 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Zephyr FC lit up their home turf with a commanding 2-0 clean sheet victory over Lexington SC, propelling the team into third place in the USL Super League standings.

From the opening whistle, Zephyr FC came out strong. Forward Ally Cook wasted no time, firing a shot from outside the box in the first minute. Although the attempt was blocked by Lexington SC, it set a high-intensity tone for the match.

Both teams scrambled to strike first, but it was Zephyr FC who broke through in the 11th minute. A foul inside the box by Lexington SC gave Emina Ekić a clear opportunity from the penalty spot. She seamlessly placed the ball into the bottom left corner to secure a 1-0 lead.

The remainder of the first half saw promising efforts from both teams, though none found the net. In the 37th minute, Cook unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that narrowly sailed over the crossbar. Just a minute later, forward McKenzie Weinert followed with a left-footed strike from distance that missed just wide.

Possession remained evenly split in a fiercely contested first half. Lexington SC worked hard to equalize but struggled to hit the target, and the score stood at 1-0 at halftime.

Zephyr FC came into the second half determined to double their lead-and did just that in the 50th minute. Cook redirected a one-touch finish into the net off a well-placed cross from Katie Murray, extending the lead to 2-0.

Head Coach for Spokane Zephyr FC, Jo Johnson, praised her players for their vision and decision-making on the field.

"I love having players that can see spaces, solve problems, and adjust on the fly," said Johnson. "We don't get timeouts; we only get halftime-so we need thinkers on the field."

Lexington SC had a close call in the 79th minute when a shot found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside, keeping the score at 2-0.

Zephyr FC nearly added a third in the 88th minute when Wayny Balata sent a short through ball to Sophie Braun in the box. Braun went one-on-one with the Lexington SC goalkeeper, but her shot was blocked.

The score held at 2-0 until the final whistle, marking Zephyr FC's second consecutive win following their victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Defender Alyssa Bourgeois highlighted the impact of the defensive line in preserving the clean sheet.

"We knew Lexington likes to get their crosses off, so backline and in-box defending was huge for us," said Bourgeois. "I think we did our job today-so much credit to Sydney, Sarah, and Haley. Absolute lockdown defenders."

Ally Cook is focused and optimistic heading into the final stretch of the season, while emphasizing the importance of a step-by-step approach.

"We don't want to leave it up to anybody else. We want to control our future," said Cook. "We need to win the next three games-plain and simple. You don't look ahead. You don't look at other teams. It's just: who's next, and how are we going to win?"

Coach Johnson echoed that sentiment, reflecting on the team's momentum and what lies ahead.

"We've had a great run, we've had a great push," Johnson stated. "We've still got three more games to finish it out. We control our destiny, so we just keep taking care of who's in front of us, keep knocking them down, then we're in that playoff hunt."

Zephyr FC's next home match is Saturday, May 31, against Fort Lauderdale United FC at 6 PM PT. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.