USL Spokane and Eastern Washington University Unite to Empower the Next Generation of Sports Professionals

April 24, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - USL Spokane partnered with Eastern Washington University to host Students in the Stadium, a collaborative event that highlighted both USL Spokane's front office and staff from EWU's athletic department.

Students were invited to participate in this Tuesday afternoon event, where they engaged with various departments to learn about the structure of the USL Spokane organization and gain insider knowledge about careers in professional soccer-beyond the pitch.

The event provided Spokane Public School's students the opportunity to ask questions and explore potential career pathways. Reilly Harnetiaux, Director of Community and Sporting Engagement at USL Spokane, reflected on the experience:

"Students in the Stadium was created with the intention of educating, supporting, and providing pathways for developing leaders in both academia and professional sports. USL Spokane and Eastern Washington came together to create an opportunity for young minds to engage with leaders from both organizations-ultimately helping them learn about and get excited for their futures."

Eastern Washington University is a proud partner of USL Spokane. Reflecting on the event, Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, Director of Alumni Relations at EWU, stated:

"Students in the Stadium is not just experiential learning-it's a chance to introduce future Eagles to the exciting careers available in the pro sports world. We're proud to partner with USL Spokane to connect Spokane Public Schools students with EWU and help them envision themselves thriving in college and beyond."

Katie Harnetiaux, President and Co-Owner of USL Spokane, added:

"Our mission is rooted in championing our community, and there's no better way to do that than by creating opportunities for Spokane high school students to explore careers in professional sports. As a proud graduate of Spokane Public Schools, I know firsthand how impactful an experience like this can be in helping students understand what a career in this industry really looks like."

USL Spokane remains committed to supporting the local community and creating opportunities for growth of the next generation-both on and off the pitch.

