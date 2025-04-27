Zephyr FC Triumphs 3-2 over Tampa Bay Sun FC in Thrilling Showdown

April 27, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, WASH - In a high-energy clash at home, Spokane Zephyr FC handed Tampa Bay Sun FC a 3-2 defeat, breaking their three-game winning streak and thrilling a packed crowd. The match delivered intensity from start to finish, coming down to the final whistle.

Tampa Bay Sun FC came out firing, registering a shot off the upper left goalpost within the opening seconds. Their early aggression set the tone, but Zephyr FC quickly adjusted and responded with grit and resilience.

Head Coach Jo Johnson acknowledged her team's slow start but praised their composure and determination.

"We didn't play well in the first 15 minutes, but we didn't get down on ourselves or lose our focus," Johnson said. "We figured out how to handle their pressure, and our players stayed prepared."

In the 14th minute, Emina Ekić delivered a perfectly placed corner into open space outside the left post, where Taylor Aylmer executed a stunning overhead finish to put Spokane on the board.

Zephyr FC doubled their lead in the 25th minute with a brilliant sequence between Ekić and McKenzie Weinert. Ekić slipped a through ball to Weinert inside the box, and Weinert calmly tucked it past the keeper to make the score 2-0.

Tampa Bay Sun FC wasted no time answering back. Just a minute later, Tampa Bay Sun FC capitalized on a defensive gap and slotted a strike into the net, cutting Zephyr FC's lead to 2-1.

Defender Sarah Clark delivered a critical moment in the 42nd minute, clearing a dangerous ball from the box to prevent Tampa Bay from equalizing before halftime. Zephyr FC's backline held strong under pressure to preserve their advantage going into the break.

Clark, who tallied seven clearances on the night, credited the defense's chemistry and quick communication.

"Their front five or six are really good, so we had to track runs, communicate fast, and trust each other - and I think we executed that really well," Clark said.

In the 68th minute, Spokane extended their lead thanks to another clinical finish from Weinert. After a sharp combination play between Wayny Balata and Katie Murray, Murray threaded a through ball to Weinert inside the box. Weinert made no mistake, securing her second goal of the match and putting Zephyr FC ahead 3-1.

Post-game, Weinert emphasized her gratitude for her teammates and coaches.

"It's been nice to finally put some balls in the back of the net, but credit to my teammates and coaches for always believing in me," said Weinert.

Balata, who recently returned from a stint on the bench, played a key role in the buildup to Weinert's second goal.

"I just wanted to come in and help close it out, and I feel like I did that today," said Balata.

Tampa Bay Sun FC kept the pressure on and pulled one back in the 78th minute via a penalty kick, narrowing the scoreline to 3-2.

Coach Johnson expressed confidence in her team's playoff ambitions following the gritty performance.

"Good teams find ways to win. Playoff teams find ways to win. Even today wasn't our best game, but we found a way to close it out."With this victory, Zephyr FC climbs to fifth place in the USL Super League standings.

They return to home turf on May 3 at 6 p.m., hosting eighth-place Lexington SC. Tickets are available now at https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets/.

