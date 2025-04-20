Zephyr FC Falls Short on the Road to Carolina Ascent FC

April 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Charlotte, NC - Spokane Zephyr FC saw its four-match shutout streak come to an end in a demanding match against first-place Carolina Ascent FC. Despite a relentless effort, Zephyr FC was defeated 3-0 on Saturday, April 19 on the road at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Both teams entered the match riding four-game shutout streaks, setting the stage for a competitive battle. Carolina Ascent FC struck first in the 16th minute, when Eli Hutchinson received a pass just inside the box and drove the ball into the goal.

Hutchinson doubled the lead for Carolina Ascent FC in the 68th minute. A combination between Addisyn Merrick and Mia Corbin led to a shot on goal that deflected toward Hutchinson, who recovered the ball and sent it into the back of the net.

Carolina Ascent FC's final goal came in the 82nd minute off a corner kick. Sydney Sterner's initial header was blocked, but Mia Corbin reacted promptly to secure the rebound and extend the lead to 3-0.

Carolina Ascent FC utilized high pressure and sharp off-the-ball movement, proving to be a dangerous opponent for Spokane. Zephyr FC attempted to attack the defense through line-breaking passes but was mostly blocked by Carolina Ascent FC's defensive shape, which shut down any advancements.

Defender Sarah Clark expressed her frustration with the setback but still has hope for the team's development.

Disappointing result, but we're turning our focus to next weekend. Playoffs remain in sight for us, and it's our goal to still be playing in June.

Defender Haley Thomas shares the same focus on the crucial games ahead that will determine the team's advancement in the league.

It's not the result we were looking for, but after a long three-game week, I'm proud of the effort our team showed today, said Thomas. We're excited to be back in front of our home crowd and continue the push to make the playoffs.

Following the loss, head coach Jo Johnson reflected on Zephyr FC's performance and credited Carolina Ascent FC's tactical play.

We weren't sharp enough in our execution today, on either side of the ball, stated Johnson. Credit to Carolina - they are a quality side in strong form and a tough team to beat, especially on the road.

Coach Johnson continued:

We will take the lessons from this one, grow from it, and shift our focus to preparing for Tampa.

Zephyr FC will face third-place Tampa Bay Sun FC at home on Saturday, April 26. For tickets to the upcoming home match, visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets

