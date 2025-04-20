Maithe Lopez Goal Sees Gals in Green Earn Point in Brooklyn

April 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release









Maithé López of Lexington Sporting Club (left)

(Lexington Sporting Club) Maithé López of Lexington Sporting Club (left)(Lexington Sporting Club)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club fought to a 1-1 draw on the road against Brooklyn FC in USL Super League action on Saturday inside Maimonides Park.

Early on, it was beyond clear that the Gals in Green had put an emphasis on stout defending after bleeding some goals heading into their third match in a week.

"It was a great performance in so many ways because of where we were," Head Coach Sam Stockley said. "We had three games in a week, we've had a bit of a depleted squad with some injuries and we'd been conceding goals at difficult times and not just one, but multiple. To come away from a tough place to play with the point the way we defended at times, (the squad) threw their bodies on the line and got blocks and worked really hard to try to focus on it."

The emphasis on defense paid off late in the first half when Sintia Cabezas drew a free kick just outside the box with stoppage time on the horizon.

Set-piece specialist Maddy Perez took the free kick, sending it into the box where it was bobbled before Maithe Lopez was able to head the ball into the net to not only put the Greens up, but score her first goal with LSC.

"We've gotten a good amount of goals just from sets alone and I think it's definitely one of our strengths, so I just want to make sure I'm doing my job and delivering a good ball that I know the girls will compete for," Perez said. "At the end of the day, it's them who have to get on the end of it, so I'm just focused on putting it in their path and giving them the best chance to get it into the back of the net."

Going into the half up 1-0, the Greens found themselves in a position that they could find some comfort in.

"For Maithe to get her first goal and for them to be able to celebrate that and go 1-0 up... I said before that if we can get the first goal, I think we can go on and get points, win games and that proved again," Stockley said. "It was great for her, it was great for the team. We had one or two (more) chances, (Madi) Parsons cut inside and hit one, it's an area we're constantly trying to build on and we know how important scoring goals are. But, overall, it's a fair result that we're pleased with."

The defensive effort would continue into the second half for the Greens, searching for three points.

Ultimately, Brooklyn would manage to find an equalizer to ensure the sharing of points in Coney Island in the 60th minute, but the Greens continued to show growth in their response to that goal, further tightening up defensively and not allowing a single other goal for the remainder of the contest.

"Having a strong defensive performance helps our confidence immensely moving forward. It helps show our team what we are capable of doing and continuing to build a foundation for this program," goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba said. "I think what changed defensively was our willingness to end the week with a high energy work rate despite having three games in one week. It was more of a mentality shift, and collectively you could see everyone putting their bodies on the line until the very end."

Before long, the full-time whistle would bring about the sharing of points in Brooklyn with the 1-1 final.

The Gals in Green remain on the road for their next match, traveling to face Dallas Trinity FC in the Cotton Bowl. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.