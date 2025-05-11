Don't Call It a Comeback: Zephyr FC Earns a Draw against Brooklyn FC

May 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, New York - Spokane Zephyr FC opened their road trip this week with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Brooklyn FC, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the USL Super League.

It was a competitive match between two playoff contenders: Spokane Zephyr FC, currently ranked fourth in the league standings, and Brooklyn FC, who sit just behind in fifth place. Zephyr FC has tallied 20 goals this season, including 12 during the spring campaign.

Brooklyn FC struck early, netting two goals in the first half and putting significant offensive pressure on Spokane. However, the momentum shifted in the second half following a red card issued to Brooklyn defender Tori Hansen-only the second red card handed out in the USL Super League this season. With the advantage, Spokane pushed back hard.

Head Coach Jo Johnson reflected on the match:

"We didn't start the way we needed to. The first 45 minutes did not represent who we are as a team-too many turnovers, loose balls, and poor challenges. But I am incredibly proud of the response in the second half."

Sydney Cummings sparked the comeback, scoring a goal early in the second half off an assist from Emina Ekić.

Cummings shared her take on this matches' performance:

"We're disappointed to not come away with the win, but we're proud of the way we were able to bounce back and get the point. We'll look at the performance and build on it to get 3 points in DC."

Later in the match, Ally Cook scored her fifth goal of the season for Zephyr FC.

"I'm proud of our team for fighting back in the second half and believing that we could get back in the game." Said Cook.

Coach Johnson added:

"They (Zephyr FC) fought for each other and found a way to get something out of the game. At this point in the season, everyone is battling for something, and we have to bring the right mindset and execute for all 90 minutes."

Spokane Zephyr FC continues their road trip with a match against DC Power FC on Tuesday, May 13. Kickoff is at 4:00 PM PT and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Fans can also catch Zephyr FC's final home match of their inaugural season at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday, May 31, when they face Fort Lauderdale United FC in a crucial playoff push. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM PT.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets/







