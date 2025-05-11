Lexington SC Falls 3-0 to Tampa Bay Sun in USL Super League Showdown

May 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington SC's USL Super League team faced a tough challenge as they took on Tampa Bay Sun FC in a high-intensity USL Super League match. The game started with Tampa's aggressive high press, putting immediate pressure on the Lexington defense. Early on, a foul in the box by Lexington led to a penalty for Tampa. However, goalkeeper Sarah Cox came up big with a crucial save, keeping the score level.

Despite the early scare, Tampa continued to dominate possession and created several dangerous opportunities. The defense, led by Cox, held strong through multiple corners and shots, with Cox making key saves and the backline clearing several dangerous balls. In the 43rd minute, however, Tampa broke the deadlock with a goal from #20 Victoria Haugen, sending the teams into the half with Lexington trailing 1-0.

The second half saw Tampa continue to apply pressure, and their efforts paid off when #11 Parker Goins doubled their lead early in the half. Lexington pushed forward with a series of set pieces, including multiple corners, but were unable to break through Tampa's defense. The team showed resilience, with Cox continuing to make saves and the players fighting to keep the scoreline manageable.

In the dying moments of the match, Tampa added a third goal in stoppage time, sealing the 3-0 victory. While Lexington battled hard throughout, they couldn't overcome Tampa's relentless attack and defensive solidity. The team will look to regroup and bounce back in their next match at home on Friday, May 16 at 6:00pm EST.







USL Super League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.