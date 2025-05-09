Lexington SC Announces Roster Update for Women's USL Super League Squad

Lexington, KY - As Lexington Sporting Club continues its USL Super League spring season in 2025, the club announces that defender Yunaira Lopez will  not  be returning for the rest of the 2025 spring campaign.

Lexington Sporting Club deeply appreciates the contributions and efforts of Yunaira throughout the spring. We wish her nothing but success in the next phase of her career.

The club is actively working to assemble a roster that reflects its ambition and commitment to the Central Kentucky community. Fans can stay informed on roster updates and team news by visiting  www.lexsporting.com  and following Lexington Sporting Club on social media.







