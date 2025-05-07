Lexington Sporting Club Launches Fully Funded Pro Girls Academy Program to Develop Next Generation of Talent

Lexington, KY - Lexington Sporting Club proudly announces the launch of its fully funded Pro Girls Academy program, a comprehensive initiative designed to provide elite female athletes with a high-performance soccer environment while eliminating financial barriers. Starting with U14 age group in the fall of 2025, the academy has plans to expand to include U16 in 2026-2027 and U19 in 2027-2028.

The Pro Girls Academy program includes full coverage of registration fees, uniforms, and training gear. Families will only be responsible for travel-related expenses. With a periodized training schedule, players will benefit from a full-time head coach, a dedicated goalkeeping coach, and targeted development in technical, tactical, functional, and strength training. Each athlete will receive quarterly Individual Development Plan (IDP) reviews to support ongoing personal growth and performance goals.

"Every young girl deserves the chance to play, grow, and dream-without financial barriers standing in the way," said Lexington SC Owner Stephen Dawahare. "At Lexington SC, we believe that talent, passion, and hard work should determine a player's journey, not their ability to pay. By providing a fully funded, no-fee program, we are investing in the future of the game and ensuring that every girl has the opportunity to develop her skills, build confidence, and be part of something bigger. This initiative is about accessibility, empowerment, and creating a level playing field for all while providing a professional training environment rarely accessible for girls in the modern game."

Players in the academy will compete in the Elite Clubs National League, national showcases, and engage in high-profile friendlies throughout the year. High-performing players will also be eligible to sign academy contracts with Lexington SC's USL Super League team, offering a clear pathway to the professional level.

"As a former player, I know the impact that access to high-level training and competition can have on a young athlete's development," said CEO Kim Shelton. "This program is about expanding that access - ensuring that talented, driven girls have the opportunity to grow in an elite environment, regardless of their financial situation. We're committed to building a pathway where more players can thrive, compete, and be part of a forward-thinking club that believes in their potential."

Open ID sessions for interested regional players will be hosted throughout May.

