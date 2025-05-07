Power FC Faces Dallas Trinity FC at Audi Field on Thursday Night

May 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power Football Club (4-12-7, 19 PTS) returns home to host Dallas Trinity FC (11-7-7, 40 PTS) on Thursday, May 8 in their final meeting of the 2025/26 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Audi Field.

Thursday night's match celebrates Military Appreciation Night. Tickets are available for purchase for Thursday's match and all remaining 2025 Spring home fixtures at www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Coming off an exhilarating 1-0 road victory against Brooklyn FC to snap its losing streak, Power FC looks to build on its momentum and pick up three more points at home against Dallas. Power FC's leading scorer, forward Gianna Gourley, put DC Power Football Club on the board with her 37th-minute game winning goal.

DC Power Football Club held possession for a majority of the match and outshot their opponent 12-9 (two on target). Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino was a force in goal and recorded one save and two clearances to protect Power FC's edge down the stretch.

"We played well in all the phases and hit on all the things we wanted to hit on," interim head coach Phil Nana said. "There were some moments especially towards the end where we were kind of on our back foot, but we knew to get three points, especially on the road, there would be moments where we would need to suffer and play through. I thought we did that and a good result for us on the road."

Leading her club with five goals through nine fixtures, Gourley's proven herself invaluable offensively. DC Power Football Club looks to Gourley to drive the attack, especially against Dallas that leads the league in shots taken.

"She brings a different level of play," Nana said. "The game system is designed for players like her, for our nine to be able to be at the end of these goals. She fits into this game model very well. We're very happy with her contribution on and off the field."

Scouting Dallas Trinity FC

Led by head coach Pauline MacDonald, Dallas Trinity FC sits at No. 2 in the league standings. Following its 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay Sun FC on Sunday, May 4, Dallas looks to get back on track and pass Carolina Ascent FC to claim the No. 1 seed in the inaugural postseason.

Unable to respond to Chioma Ubogagu's 23rd-minute game deciding free-kick goal, DC Power Football Club fell to Dallas in their last meeting at Cotton Bowl Stadium on April 2.

DC Power Football Club's focused on channeling its versatility and generating increased chances while continuing to zero in defensively both in and out of possession. As the end of the inaugural season approaches, Nana's pleased with Power FC's growth in all aspects of the game.

"We've gone through the entire game model and know exactly who we are, and we're starting to build and find our identity," Nana said. "The biggest goal now is to put a stamp on the identity we want to show. As a team, we want to control possession but we're also very versatile. We can defend just as well as attack so we can sit back and counter. We can build attacks, keep possession and go level by level and be methodical in how we approach the game."

Where to Watch

