Grit, Glory, and the Fall of DC Power FC

May 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Washington, D.C. - Spokane Zephyr FC battled through relentless rain to earn a hard-fought 2-1 victory over DC Power FC in their second road match this week.

With this win, Zephyr FC climbs to third place in the USL Super League standings and remains firmly in contention for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, DC Power FC has been officially eliminated from postseason play.

The rainy conditions did not halt the spirit or intensity of the match, which saw late-game heroics and clutch performance by Spokane Zephyr FC.

Spokane Zephyr FC Head Coach Jo Johnson reflected on tonight's victory, saying:

"DC is a tough team to play. They are well organized and do a great job overloading the wide areas. Credit to their players and staff, every matchup is competitive and demands the full 90 minutes." Coach Johnson continued:

"We knew the weather would make it a gritty battle, and I thought our mental toughness really showed today."

A key moment came in the 64th minute when Natalie Viggiano was subbed in. Just a minute later, she made an immediate impact by assisting Emina Ekić for the opening goal.

Viggiano commented post-match:

"Super happy to get 3 points, and continue our chances of making the playoffs. Proud of this group for battling it out on the road and excited to close out the regular season back at home!"

Ekić, spoke about the teams combined efforts to seal the victory:

"A great win from the girls tonight. We came together to get a big three points on the road for a big play off push!"

DC Power FC managed to equalize in the 73rd minute with a penalty kick, but Spokane responded with poise and precision. In the 83rd minute, Ekić struck again-this time converting off a well-placed corner kick to seal the win.

Coach Jo Johnson added:

"I'm proud of how our players handled adversity this week and throughout the match. From the rain, to the emotional swings of missing a penalty and then conceding one, they stayed locked in and found a way to win. It wasn't always pretty, but they continue to rise to the challenge and take care of the opponent in front of them."

With one final home match remaining, Zephyr FC is primed for a high-stakes showdown. The season's last home game will feature a "blackout" theme and a farewell celebration for Head Coach Jo Johnson, honoring her dedication and leadership throughout the club's inaugural season.

Come show your support for your hometown team as Zephyr FC faces Fort Lauderdale United FC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday, May 31. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM PT.

For tickets to the final inaugural Zephyr FC match of the 2024/2025 season, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets/







