Spokane Zephyr FC Head Coach Jo Johnson to Depart Club at Conclusion of Inaugural Season

May 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, WA - Aequus Sports, LLC announced today that Jo Johnson, the inaugural head coach of Spokane Zephyr FC, will step down at the conclusion of the club's first season in the USL Super League. Johnson is returning to her hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to prioritize her young family and continue her coaching career at the collegiate level.

Coach Johnson played a pivotal role in launching Zephyr FC, leading the club through its debut season with unmatched dedication, professionalism, and vision. Under her leadership, the team has established a competitive foundation, and a strong cultural identity built on unity and excellence.

"It's been an extraordinary journey launching this club with such a committed group of players, staff, and fans," said Coach Jo Johnson. "While the decision to leave wasn't easy, it's the right time for me to return home and refocus on family. That said, I'm fully committed to finishing what we started - and we intend to win the league before I return to Tulsa."

Coach Johnson will remain with the club through its playoff campaign, continuing to lead Zephyr FC with the same drive that has defined her tenure.

"We are grateful for everything Coach Johnson has brought to Spokane Zephyr FC - her leadership, her vision, and her belief in what this club can be," said Katie Harnetiaux, Co-Owner and President of Spokane Zephyr FC. "She's helped lay a foundation that will support this club for years to come. Her impact will be felt long after the final whistle of this season."

"From day one, Coach Johnson challenged us to believe in ourselves, in each other, and in the potential of this club," added Taylor Aylmer, Zephyr FC captain. "She's been more than a coach - she's been a mentor and a motivator. We're sad to see her depart the club, but we support her decision and are very thankful for the foundation she helped build in Spokane. We're going to give everything we've got to send her out as a champion.

"Coach Johnson was the right servant leader to launch this club and set the foundation for a strong and exciting future," said Gareth Smith, Sporting Department Consultant for Aequus Sports, LLC. "Her commitment to player development and her ability to build culture are unmatched. While we're sad to see her go, we're thankful for her impact and legacy - and we know she's not done yet."

Fan Celebration Planned

Zephyr FC will celebrate Coach Johnson's contributions during the club's final home match on May 31 at ONE Spokane Stadium. Fans are encouraged to attend and show appreciation for her tremendous impact on and off the pitch.

