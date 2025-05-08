Power FC Fights Back to Overcome Dallas Trinity FC, 3-2

May 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2024/25 USL Super League Regular Season (Spring)

DC Power FC (5-12-7), 22 PTS 3 vs 2 Dallas Trinity FC (11-8-7), 40 PTS

Thursday, May 8

Audi Field

Player Notes

Thursday's 3-2 victory marked forward Loza Abera's first double-digit scoring performance for Power FC. Abera's 95th-minute stoppage time game-winner pulled Power FC ahead to claim the win. Fitch logged the assist.

Defender Susanna Fitch's 63rd-minute equalizer marks her first goal of the Spring slate. Fitch appeared in her 24th-straight start, a team-high.

Midfielder Katie Duong delivered her third assist of the season on Fitch's second half equalizer. Duong remains Power FC's assist leader and sits at No. 12 amongst the league.

Midfielder Emily Colton was recognized as the Agile Defensive Player of the Match. Colton recorded two clearances and an interception for Power FC.

Match Notes

Power FC moved to 1-1-2 all-time against Dallas Trinity FC.

DC Power Football Club played its fourth match in club history against Dallas.

Thursday night's match between Power FC and Dallas Trinity FC marks the 100th match in USL Super League history.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Anna Bagley, Myra Konte (Madison Wolfbauer 45'), Claire Constant, Madison Murnin, Susanna Fitch, Katie Duong, Emily Colton, Yuuka Kurosaki (Loza Abera 45'), Gianna Gourley and Carleigh Frilles (Charlie Estcourt 90+2').

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Amber DiOrio, Jennifer Cudjoe and Grace Yango.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

________________________________________________________________________________

Dallas Trinity FC Lineup: Madison White, Hannah Davison, Deb Abiodun (Gracie Brian 81'), Atty Palomo, Sealey Strawn, Chioma Ubogagu, Tamara Bolt (Cyera Hintzen 64'), Jenna Walker, Allie Thornton (Lucy Shepherd 87'), Camryn Lancaster (Natalie Wagner 87') and Amber Brooks.

Unused Substitutes: Samantha Estrada, Julia Dorsey and Shadia Nankya.

Head Coach: Pauline MacDonald

DC Power FC Post-Match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On what fueled Power FC's 3-2 comeback win...

"We had to make a few tactical adjustments," Nana said. "For the players, they dug deep themselves. We're growing and finally starting to play together. We've found our identify and like I told them in the locker room, once you know who you are then no matter what happens, we'll get through it. They showed that today."

On Loza's dominant performance off the bench that fueled Power FC's home victory...

"The fight in her has been there the past three weeks of training, it's just a matter of finding the right moment to get her in and the right team," Nana said. "Loza's the type of player who reads the game very well and has a high IQ, but she dies out in moments in the game. For us as a staff, it was picking the right moment to bring her on against the right team that plays so expansively with wingbacks. We knew Loza in the middle would make a massive difference. For Loza, she's been hungry for goals. Seeing her score two goals with her left foot was incredible and she did it at home in front of the fans. That was massive."

On Fitch's equalizer and team contribution against Dallas...

"Sue's played every minute of every single game this season," Nana said. "She's a massive leader and a great voice. Our game model is built around the wingbacks. The wingbacks dictate a lot in and out of possession. When we have that width and can switch that point of attack, we start to get holes, channels and things start to open up for us. Sue has been training for this...she's constantly up and down and doesn't give up. It's fitting that she gets the goal and the assist because she deserves it."

Defender Susanna Fitch

On overall thoughts following the victory...

"It feels good," Fitch said. "Credit to the team. We changed everything in the second half and stayed in it. It made the game fun and you feel freer, take shots like Loza and they go in. I'm excited for the team and excited to get the win."

On the halftime message that ignited Power FC's second half hard-fought battle...

"We had to make some changes in the midfield, the way they were set up didn't go with how we were set up," Fitch said. "We made a few changes and that made a world of difference. We were more disciplined in our defense. You could tell; we tired them out. We were winning second balls, high pressing them more and we were able to keep possession. It was a different game in the second half."

On how Abera's first goal lit an offensive fire through the rest of the second half...

"It's just belief in our teams and belief in ourselves," Fitch said. "There's something this half of the season where it's just there. It's that trust between each other and we feel more like a family. Nobody put their heads down. We kept going and the goals came."

Forward Loza Abera

On the goal celebrations and what her two goals meant to her and the club...

"Today, I scored two goals and our team won the game," Abera said. "I was emotional."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.