Dallas Trinity FC Falls to DC Power FC, 3-2

May 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - Dallas Trinity FC (11-8-7, 40 points) came up short against DC Power FC (5-12-7, 22 points), dropping a 3-2 decision on Thursday night at Audi Field, in what was the 100th match in USL Super League history. Dallas remains in second place in the league standings as they continue to fight for a postseason berth.

Dallas came out looking to bounce back, as two pretty first period goals by Sealey Strawn (assisted by Chioma Ubogagu) and Allie Thornton (assisted by Hannah Davison) put them up 2-0 at the break. DC responded with a trio of goals in the second half. DTFC led the time of possession battle (54% to 46%) and finished with 12 total shots (six on target).

SEALEY SHOOTS, SHE SCORES

Striker Sealey Strawn scored her fourth goal of the season in the 26th minute of play. The academy product and Prosper native, who's committed to play collegiately at UNC next year, is now tied for second on the club in goals scored.

ANOTHER ONE FOR ALLIE

Forward Allie Thornton bagged her twelfth score of the season in the 33rd minute of play. The Arlington native and SMU alum's dozen goals put her in a tie with Carolina's Mia Corbin for the most in the league, as the Golden Boot race intensifies down the stretch.

NOTABLES

Dallas finishes with a 1-1-2 record vs. DC in the regular season, previously drawing on Sep. 7 (1-1) and Oct. 16 (0-0), and winning on April 2 (1-0).

DTFC is now 5-5-2 on the road this season.

15 players saw action for Dallas against DC.

Midfielder Chioma Ubogagu tallied her sixth assist of the season (T-1st in the league).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will head to the Sunshine State for its road finale. They'll take on Fort Lauderdale United FC (9-8-7, 34 points) on Saturday, May 24 from Beyond Bancard Field at 6:30 p.m. CT. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On what the team's focus is...

"The objective is to make the playoffs, which is what we have to re-focus on. We'll take the good, all of the good that we showed in the first half. We just need to make sure to correct the mistakes and learn quickly, in relation to how to control the game for 90 minutes."

Defender Hannah Davison

On moving forward from tonight's result...

"This league is so competitive and any game that you go into, you need to be a 90-minute team. Our first 45 minutes was who we are. We'll go back, take the good from the first half and remind ourselves of who we are. There are still games to be played and points to pick up to put us in a good spot for playoffs. We need to find that momentum again and really lean into where our identity is."

