Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Tampa Bay Sun FC, 1-0

May 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







TAMPA - Dallas Trinity FC (11-7-7, 40 points) came up short against Tampa Bay Sun FC (10-6-9, 39 points) at Riverfront Stadium on Sunday night, 1-0. Dallas remains in second place in the USL Super League standings as they continue the battle to clinch a postseason berth.

In a matchup between two of the top three teams in the league table, Tampa Bay scored the match's lone goal in the thirteenth minute of play. Despite dominating the time of possession (67% to 33%) and 15 total shot attempts, Dallas couldn't find an equalizer.

NOTABLES

After tonight's loss, Dallas finishes with a 1-1-2 record versus Tampa Bay in the regular season, previously drawing on Aug. 18 (1-1) and Feb. 15 (1-1), and winning on Dec. 8 (2-0).

15 players saw action for Dallas against Tampa Bay.

DTFC is now 5-4-2 on the road this season.

Dallas led Tampa in total shots (15-11), but slightly trailed in shots on target (4-5).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will continue their road trip with a visit to the nation's capital. They'll take on DC Power FC (4-12-7, 19 points) on Thursday, May 8 from Audi Field at 6:00 p.m. CT. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the quick turnaround ahead of their next match...

"I think that sometimes the best way to bounce back is to be able to do it really, really quickly. We have that opportunity, which is fortunate and sits in our favor right now. It's about rest, recover, refuel, evaluate and go again."

Forward Cyera Hintzen

On moving on after the loss...

"We just have to put this game behind us. We all know that we're disappointed with how we came out and how we played tonight. However, we also know that's not who we are. We need to come out with a fresh start and I think we'll be in a good situation come Thursday."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.