Hometown Star: 10 Minutes Isn't Enough

March 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa, FL - Surgeons repaired Kaylan Marckese's torn ACL this morning. This afternoon, she announced she intends to battle back and return to the pitch.

Just 10 minutes into her debut with her hometown Tampa Bay Sun last month, St. Petersburg's Kaylan Marckese went to the ground with a ruptured ACL. Her bold recovery begins today.

She knows she faces a daunting recovery process-because she just went through it.

Marckese tore this same ACL, in her left knee, in 2023. After 15 months of grueling rehab and training, directed in Tampa by TGH and USF Health, she finally took the field with the Sun for the first time on February 8, 2025.

Hometown fans cheered. Some even wore orange-and-yellow goalkeeper jerseys that matched Marckese's. Then, heartbreak.

"February 8th was an emotional day filled with gratitude and pride," Marckese wrote in a message to fans Thursday. "Unfortunately, that only lasted a good ten minutes."

"There are too many incredible people who helped me get to this point to name, but l have so much love for all of you!" she continued.

"Now I get to do it all over again, and make it better. Stick by me, folks..."

In the coming weeks, doctors and trainers will work with the 26-year-old St. Petersburg High School graduate and University of Florida soccer star to determine her specific recovery path and timeline.

The rehabilitation for Marckese (pronounced "Mar-KEESE") will again be guided by USF Health and Tampa General Hospital, recently named one of the top five orthopedic hospitals in Florida.

"We applaud and support Kaylan's positive attitude and strong determination," said Christina Unkel, Tampa Bay Sun FC President and General Manager. "Those are values reflected in this team, and we can't wait to see everything she can accomplish."

