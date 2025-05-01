Poole Wins April Coach of the Month; Leshnak Murphy, Studer, Corbin Make Team of the Month

May 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - USL Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent FC head coach Philip Poole has been named the league's Coach of the Month for April. Joining in on league honors, goalkeeper #42 Samantha Leshnak Murphy, defender #12 Sydney Studer, and forward #9 Mia Corbin have also been named to the Team of the Month.

This marks Poole's second Coach of the Month recognition during the league's inaugural season, having previously earned the award in August.

Under Poole's leadership, Carolina Ascent posted a perfect April, winning all four matches and maintaining their position at the top of the league table. The team outscored its opponents 14-2 and recorded three clean sheets, showcasing both attacking firepower and defensive discipline.

SAMANTHA LESHNAK MURPHY

Goalkeeper Leshnak Murphy played in all four matches for Carolina Ascent during April, earning three clean sheets in the process. The Cincinnati, Ohio native now ranks fourth in the league with five clean sheets in just eight games played.

Combined with fellow goalkeeper #1 Meagan McClelland, Carolina Ascent leads the league with 11 total clean sheets. The team's five-match clean sheet streak from March 23 to April 19 now stands as the longest shutout streak in USL Super League history.

Leshnak Murphy continues to provide a steady presence in net, posting a 73.3% save percentage and contributing to the team's success with her consistent distribution from the back.

This is Leshnak Murphy's first Team of the Month honor this season.

SYDNEY STUDER

Studer has started the last six matches at center back for Carolina Ascent - all resulting in victories. Alongside fellow center-half #20 Jenna Butler, Studer helped the squad keep three clean sheets in April.

Studer's defensive dominance has propelled her to fourth in the league in clearances (103). She also leads Carolina Ascent in both blocks (12) and aerial duels won (51), solidifying her as a key figure in the back line.

The Corona, California native has also contributed on the offensive end. In the 3-0 win over Spokane Zephyr FC on April 19, Studer recorded a season-high three shots and assisted on Corbin's late goal off a corner kick.

This marks Studer's second Team of the Month honor, having previously done so in September.

MIA CORBIN

After earning Player of the Month honors in March, Corbin continued her impressive run in April. The Seattle, Washington native recorded three goals and one assist during the month.

Corbin's two-goal performance in the April finale against Fort Lauderdale United FC pushed her back into the solo lead in the league's Golden Boot race with 12 goals.

Corbin delivered a commanding performance on April 19 against Spokane Zephyr FC, tallying eight total shots - five of them on target. Her persistence paid off with an 83rd-minute goal that extended Carolina Ascent's lead to three.

She also tallied an assist on #25 Sarah Troccoli's game-winning goal in a 1-0 road victory over DC Power FC on April 8.

This is Corbin's fourth Team of the Month of the season. Corbin earned honors in August, September, and February, while winning Player of the Month in March.

