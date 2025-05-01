Trio of Dallas Trinity FC Players Named to USL Super League's Team of the Month for April

May 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Amber Brooks, along with forwards Tamara Bolt and Allie Thornton, were named to the USL Super League's Team of the Month for April, the league announced today.

Dallas went 3-1-1 over the month of April, highlighted by a home victory over DC on April 2 (1-0) and wins versus Lexington on April 6 on the road (3-0) and April 26 at home (3-1). The team currently sits in second place (11-6-7, 40 points) in the league standings.

Brooks continued to display her dominance on both ends of the pitch in April, logging her third goal of the season by way of a penalty kick (36') at Lexington on April 6. She won 34 duels and five tackles, in addition to tallying 13 clearances and five interceptions across five matches. The former UNC Tar Heel is the only player on the club to start and play in every match this season. This marks her third selection to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

Bolt finds herself on the USL Super League Team of the Month for the first time this season. The Brazil native, who came over on loan from Washington Spirit in February, scored her first professional goal against Lexington on April 26 (5'). She won 30 duels and 13 tackles, along with accumulating four clearances and two interceptions in five matches (four starts).

Thornton carried on with her pursuit of the Golden Boot, scoring goals in back-to-back matches to end the month: April 19 versus Fort Lauderdale (3') and April 26 versus Lexington (90+3'). The Arlington native and SMU alum became the first player in the league to obtain double-digit goals. She is currently second in the league with eleven scores on the season. This is her fourth time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

The full USL Super League Team of the Month for April can be seen below:

F: McKenzie Weinert (SPK) - Player of the Month

F: Tamara Bolt (DAL)

F: Mia Corbin (CAR)

M: Sydny Nasello (TB)

M: Addie McCain (FTL)

M: Amber Brooks (DAL)

D: Sydney Cummings (SPK)

D: Susanna Fitch (DC)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

D: Brooke Hendrix (TB)

GK: Samantha Leshnak Murphy (CAR)

Bench: Allie Thornton (DAL), Shea Moyer (LEX), Emina Ekić (SPK), Ashley Orkus (TB)

Coach of the Month: Philip Poole (CAR)

