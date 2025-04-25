Sporting JAX and Norsan Media Join Forces to Amplify Soccer in Local Hispanic Communities

April 25, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's Northeast Florida expansion franchise, has announced a new Spanish-language media partnership with Norsan Media to deepen connections with the region's vibrant Hispanic community.

As the exclusive Spanish media partner for the club, Norsan Media will provide dynamic coverage across La Raza 92.9 FM, Kaliente 94.1 FM and Hola News. From exclusive player interviews to behind-the-scenes features and live promotional events, fans will feel closer to the action and connect with all levels of the club, including the USL Super League and USL Championship teams to the USL Pro Academy, USL League Two, and USL W-League squads. The partnership will also integrate Sporting JAX into key local community events to increase visibility and foster deeper engagement with Jacksonville's growing Hispanic community.

"Soccer is a unifying force in our community and our partnership with Norsan Media is a bold step to ensure every voice is heard and celebrated," said Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX. By engaging directly with Northeast Florida's vibrant Hispanic community, we're building lasting connections to make every matchday an unforgettable experience."

"Norsan Media is committed to amplifying the voices and stories of our Hispanic community," said Natalia Alvarez Sanchez, CEO at Norsan Media. Partnering with Sporting JAX allows us to further engage with our audience through the passion of soccer while providing valuable exposure for the club."

"Our partnership with Sporting JAX provides an opportunity for us to deliver all the excitement of soccer to our audience while strengthening our connection with them," added Monnette Sewell, Marketing Director at Norsan Media.

The club continues to build momentum ahead of the USL Super League's inaugural season, which kicks off this August at UNF's Hodges Stadium and will usher in a new era for women's professional soccer in Northeast Florida. Season tickets for the USL Super League inaugural season are on sale now at www.sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling (904) 863-KICK. For the latest Sporting JAX news and club updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across its social media channels.

