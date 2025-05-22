Filipino Women's National Team Standouts Carleigh Frilles and Katrina Guillou Celebrate AAPI in the District

May 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Washington D.C.- Although both were born and raised in the DMV area, midfielders Carleigh Frilles and Katrina Guillou strongly identify with their Asian American Pacific Islander heritage both on and off the pitch. Through stints with the Philippine's Women's National Team, Frilles and Guillou embrace their culture and cultivate ties with their Filipino roots.

"Being raised in America but having Filipino blood, it's been nice to find community within where I live and with my family," Frilles said. "Growing up, learning more about my culture and eventually playing for my national team and traveling to the Philippines. I've learned more about where I'm from and it's important to celebrate that."

As a first-generation United States citizen, Guillou's national team involvement has fostered deeper connections with her maternal family who immigrated from the Philippines when they were young.

"Getting to share that with them growing up was pretty special especially on holidays getting to see everyone when we would all go to my grandparents' house."

Through opportunities to represent her mother's native country on the international stage, Guillou's extended family has become committed fans, closely following and even staying up late to watch Guillou's matches overseas.

Since Frilles and Guillou made their international debut in the Asian Women's Cup in 2022, the midfielders have combined for 24 goals and made history in 2023 when the Philippines qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

While rewarding to play together on the pitch, it's equally fulfilling off. National team exposure allows players to develop bonds with teammates with shared backgrounds and to meet fans from the Philippines across the world.

"It's always different when you play for your national team and really feel a sense of family and community," Frilles said. "From my time there, I learned how to connect on a deeper level off the field with teammates and learning more about each other...wherever we go, there's Filipinos everywhere," Frilles said. "We've learned that from traveling within the country and overseas. Anywhere we go, the support is overwhelming and that's a big thing within our culture is the support, love and being proud of who we are. Filipino pride always."

Both midfielders credit their professionalism learned from experience internationally for preparing them to perform at the highest level with DC Power Football Club.

"This was my first professional contract but I learned how to be a professional with the national team," Frilles said. "They raised the bar and I was able to learn the highest level on and off the field which prepared me really to be on this team."

With the end of the 2024/25 season in sight, Frilles and Guillou are eager to end on a high note, implementing what they've learned during Power FC's inaugural season into their international game with the Philippines.

"In the last few games, we've grown and made huge strides," Guillou said. "We want to keep progressing with each game and try to get some more wins for the team."

