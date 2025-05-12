Power FC Seeks Third Straight Win against Spokane Zephyr FC at Home

May 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Washington D.C. - In search of their third consecutive victory, DC Power Football Club (5-12-7, 22 PTS) hosts Spokane Zephyr FC (10-8-8, 40 PTS) on Tuesday, May 13 at Audi Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Tuesday night's match marks Power FC's District Pride Night. Tickets are available for purchase at www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/single-match-tickets/ and include a Pride themed Power FC bucket hat.

Following a thrilling 3-2 comeback win on Thursday, May 8 against Dallas Trinity FC fueled by a dominant second half performance, Power FC intends to build on its momentum and claim another three points in front of fans at Audi Field. Although it took time to lock in and find it rhythm, DC Power Football Club's in sync with one another, eager to push ahead and wrap up the last few fixtures of the club's inaugural 2024/25 season on a high note.

"Now we're finding ways to win," interim head coach Phil Nana said. "We've found our identity, we know who we are and know what we can do and it's good to watch. On top of that, we're playing attractive football to watch and I'm very happy with that."

Forward Loza Abera had a standout performance against Dallas, putting Power FC on the board early in the second half and sealing the comeback with her game-winning strike in stoppage time. Defender Susanna Fitch notched the equalizer to bridge Abera's goals and delivered the winning assist to top off an impressive team effort that exploded after halftime.

Nana credited the team and Power FC fans for their continuous support, eager to bring another win to the district against Spokane.

"The game opened up and the fans were in it," Nana said. "That's the biggest thing for us, to hear the fans rallying behind us, giving us that goal and especially at home. Talking about the twelfth man, they really give us that."

Scouting Spokane Zephyr FC

Led by head coach Jo Johnson, Spokane Zephyr FC sits in the fourth and final playoff spot, tied with Brooklyn FC with a game in hand. Most recently, Spokane came away with a 2-2 draw on the road against Brooklyn on Saturday, May 10.

Power FC is 0-2-1 all-time against Spokane Zephyr FC. In their last meeting, Spokane capitalized on its free kick at the 93rd-minute, claiming the 3-2 win in the Pacific Northwest.

"We're here to win and we have that connection," Fitch said. "We're going to keep pushing until the end and hopefully carry that into the next season in the Fall. I'm excited to keep the wins and the goals coming."

Where to Watch

Power FC's second match in its three-game homestand against Spokane Zephyr FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 7 p.m. ET.







