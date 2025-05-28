Brooklyn FC Closes Regular Season with Draw against Carolina Ascent FC

May 28, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women (10-9-9) wrapped up their inaugural regular season with a 0-0 draw against league leaders Carolina Ascent FC (13-9-5) at Maimonides Park on Saturday. Brooklyn FC goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg made her professional debut, and fullback Ginger Fontenot earned her first career start.

In the 20th minute, Leah Scarpelli intercepted a flank attack and played the ball back to Goldberg. Under pressure from two Carolina forwards, Goldberg lofted clearance over the press.

"I think that those scenarios are kind of what I've thought of myself as a specialist as, and I love being able to get a ball at my feet and find an open player," Goldberg said. "It's something I work on a lot, and fortunately, I have the personnel on this team to be able to receive and play, and I'm very fortunate to be surrounded by people that are so supportive in helping me work on my craft."

In the 40th minute, Brooklyn midfielder Mackenzie Pluck received a yellow card after pulling an opponent's shirt during a transition. On the ensuing Carolina free kick, Goldberg claimed the aerial ball.

In the 68th minute, midfielder Sam Kroeger delivered a free kick to forward Caroline Kelly, whose header was saved by the Carolina keeper. Minutes later, Kelly fed winger Mackenzie George in the 71st minute. George turned and fired on goal, but her shot was deflected wide.

"Honestly, just being confident, confident in what we can do as a team. Carolina is on top of the table, but individually, I think we all know that we are just as good as them in every position," said Scarpelli. "[It] just matters who shows up that day. And I think we did show up, didn't get the result that we really needed or wanted, but I think we showed up and we were the better team today."

Sporting director Kevin Tenjo made two substitutions, bringing on forward Kess Elmore for midfielder Jessica Garziano in the 80th minute, and forward Dana Scheriff for Fontenot in stoppage time.

"We work during the week in every aspect of the game," said Tenjo. "When you see a couple of different players taking the free kicks or the corners, [that] is something that we have been working on during the week. In terms of the next season, as I said before, we keep working on every aspect to improve and get better."

